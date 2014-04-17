The lip and cheek multitasker that will bring your look bang up to date

17 April 2014
get-the-gloss-nars-matte-multiple

The new Matte Multiples from NARS offer a great colour selection and a choice of finishes, all on one sleek package

Doubling up as both a cheek and a lip stain, the new NARS Matte Multiples have a gorgeously creamy, lightweight formula that delivers hydrating, buildable and long-lasting colour, making it our new two-in-one beauty bag must-have.

What we love most about these innovative new products is that they can be used to create both a matte and a glossy finish. When used dry the Multiples deliver a burst of high-impact, vibrant colour. However, when applied using a damp fingertip the colours melt into the skin with an imperceptibly smooth, sheer finish.

They are available in six beautifully bold shades - Exumas is our personal favourite for a perfect pop of orangey coral that’s set to be huge for spring/summer lips, whilst a swoosh of Anguilla across the apples of your cheeks will give a timeless fresh, dewy glow.

NARS Matte Multiples, £30. Buy online at  www.uk.spacenk.com


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More