The lip and cheek multitasker that will bring your look bang up to date

Doubling up as both a cheek and a lip stain, the new NARS Matte Multiples have a gorgeously creamy, lightweight formula that delivers hydrating, buildable and long-lasting colour, making it our new two-in-one beauty bag must-have.

What we love most about these innovative new products is that they can be used to create both a matte and a glossy finish. When used dry the Multiples deliver a burst of high-impact, vibrant colour. However, when applied using a damp fingertip the colours melt into the skin with an imperceptibly smooth, sheer finish.

They are available in six beautifully bold shades - Exumas is our personal favourite for a perfect pop of orangey coral that’s set to be huge for spring/summer lips, whilst a swoosh of Anguilla across the apples of your cheeks will give a timeless fresh, dewy glow.

NARS Matte Multiples, £30. Buy online at www.uk.spacenk.com