The lipstick that's individually tailored to you

Like searching for the ideal man, house or job, finding the perfect red lipstick is a complicated and life-long pursuit. Stumbling upon the occasional good-looking candidate, we’re often left disappointed and forlorn as promising products turn out to be too drying, not long-lasting enough or created with a non-committal colour. We were beginning to lose all hope in the idea of the wonder lippy - that was, until now and the release of the new Exclusive Reds Collection from L’Oreal Paris.

Like saville-row for lips, L’Oreal has released a range of custom-made, enriching red shades that are tailored to suit every (that’s right every) skin tone. Designed around four iconic women and their individual colourings, beauty buyers can choose from Blake Lively’s Pure Red, Julianne Moore’s Vermillion shade, Eva Longoria’s brick red tone or Liya Kebede’s operatic hue.

Formulated using a combination of velvet spheres, pure pigments and jojoba oils, lips are given an intensely pigmented wash of matte shade that leaves an impressive, easy-to-wear finish. Made to measure and designed to suit your every lip need, we think these lipsticks might finally be the one.

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Exclusive Reds Collection, £6.99, available from Boots