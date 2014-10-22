The lipstick that's individually tailored to you

22 October 2014
gtg-beauty-crush-loreal-lipstick-blake

Say goodbye to endless tests and trials with these new L'Oreal lippies that are designed to suit every skin tone

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Like searching for the ideal man, house or job, finding the perfect red lipstick is a complicated and life-long pursuit. Stumbling upon the occasional good-looking candidate, we’re often left disappointed and forlorn as promising products turn out to be too drying, not long-lasting enough or created with a non-committal colour. We were beginning to lose all hope in the idea of the wonder lippy - that was, until now and the release of the new Exclusive Reds Collection from L’Oreal Paris.

Like saville-row for lips, L’Oreal has released a range of custom-made, enriching red shades that are tailored to suit every (that’s right every) skin tone. Designed around four iconic women and their individual colourings, beauty buyers can choose from Blake Lively’s Pure Red, Julianne Moore’s Vermillion shade, Eva Longoria’s brick red tone or Liya Kebede’s operatic hue.

Formulated using a combination of velvet spheres, pure pigments and jojoba oils, lips are given an intensely pigmented wash of matte shade that leaves an impressive, easy-to-wear finish. Made to measure and designed to suit your every lip need, we think these lipsticks might finally be the one.

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Exclusive Reds Collection, £6.99, available from  Boots



You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More