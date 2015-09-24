The little round pot that's eight shades of nude

The little round pot has had a makeover; and most importantly, it’s gone nude.



Spare your blushes, however, as it’s fully dressed in a suitably shiny version of the pot we all know and love. As ever, though, it’s what’s inside that counts, and Bourjois has excelled itself in creating a range of nude eyeshadows with the silkiest, softest texture you could possibly find; so velvety it could almost be a cream shadow, it applies like a light powder with high pigment and the finish of your choice.



Pick from three textures - pearly, matte or shimmer - and use either dry as an easily blended eyeshadow or wet for more definition. Together, the new range of eight shades create a covetable palette for a nude smokey eye; from a pearly off-white beige to a gently frosted brown.



The super smooth finish is what shines with this shadow; no matter what your preferred texture, each one adds colour flawlessly and with no creasing or drop. The little round pot is as sophisticated as ever - pick up all eight and that’s your oh-so modern party season smoulder sorted.



The new eyeshadows launch on 30th September 2015 for £6.99 each

