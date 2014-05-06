The Look: Met Ball 2014

Last night, the most beautiful, successful and celebrated women of popular culture got their glad rags on and glided up the red carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Last year’s event saw a 'Punk: Chaos to Couture' theme, from Cara Delevingne’s studded top and deep smokey eyes, to Miley’s spikey hair and mesh dress. This year, organiser and host, American Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, opted for a complete contrast and chose a 'White Tie and Decorations' theme, in tribute to Charles James, the first US couturier. Guests were expected to go for vintage looks for the twenties and fifties in honour of the late fashion designer. HAIR This year was all about Hollywood glam waves. Many stars swept their locks to one side and channelled their inner Blake Lively, with a deep right parting and curls that had been lightly brushed out to create a tousled look. Cara Delevingne, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian all followed suit, with their tumbling waves slicked across to fall on one shoulder. Those with shorter hair simply tucked one side behind their ear, note Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon. A few modernised the concept of a side-do, such as The Amazing Spiderman 2 actress Emma Stone, who sported a messy side-plait and model Joan Small, who had a neat fishtail braid tumbling down her right shoulder. Twilight star Kristen Stewart also rocked a deep side-parted plait. Hair stylist Adir Abergel took her new orange hair into a messy fishtail braid. Updos were also popular on their year’s red carpet, though there wasn’t anything massively spectacular. The general look was a messy textured bun with wisps of hair pulled out, along with a few slick updos strengthened with a strong parting.

MAKEUP Hollywood glamour can only mean two things: red lips and feline flicks. First up, superstar Beyonce, of course. Queen B wore a deep wine-coloured red lip, while keeping the rest of her face relatively fresh. Her neutral eyes had a shimmer of gold, which peeped out from behind her mini beaded veil. Showing how different a red lip can look, this year’s beauty look was a matter of everyday makeup for Taylor Swift. The singer had her signature bright red lipstick and winged out eyeliner, while adding hints of gold glimmer to add some subtle glamour. Many let their outfits do the talking and followed the “barely there” trend straight off the catwalk. Rihanna’s makeup artist Mylah Morales says she went for clean and dewy skin on the singer. Focusing mainly on the brows, Mylah created a strong brow and kept it straighter than usual for a vintage feel. Rihanna’s look was finished with a splash of colour by using a lilac coloured lip lined with pencil. Joan Smalls took the lilac lip and went even darker, with a deep purple lipstick that stood out against her natural glowing skin.