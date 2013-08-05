The Look on the Street: Graduate Fashion Week Street Style

5 August 2013
get-the-gloss-toula-rose-carla-rose

Kirstin Sinclair heads to Graduate Fashion Week to see what the trendsetters are wearing beauty-wise

Toula Rose

Fashion and Marketing Student

Perfume - Narciso Rodriguez

Nails - Essie

Hair - Argan oil

Skin - Chanel toner, Clarins moisturiser and face wash

Foundation - Estee Lauder Double Wear

Bronzer - Chanel

Lipstick - Mac

Eyeshadow and mascara - Benefit

Liquid eyeliner - Maybelline

Eyebrow pencil - Clarins

Clara Rose

Fashion Student

Perfume - Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

Nails - Nails Inc

Skin - Soap and water!

Hair - Tresemme

Foundation - Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk

Bronzer and lipstick - Rimmel

Blush - Bourjois

Mascara - Max Factor

Eyeliner and eyebrow pencil - Primark


