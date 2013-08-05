The Look on the Street: Graduate Fashion Week Street Style

Toula Rose
Fashion and Marketing Student
Fashion and Marketing Student
Perfume - Narciso Rodriguez
Nails - Essie
Hair - Argan oil
Skin - Chanel toner, Clarins moisturiser and face wash
Foundation - Estee Lauder Double Wear
Bronzer - Chanel
Lipstick - Mac
Eyeshadow and mascara - Benefit
Liquid eyeliner - Maybelline
Eyebrow pencil - Clarins
Fashion Student
Perfume - Chanel Coco Mademoiselle
Nails - Nails Inc
Skin - Soap and water!
Hair - Tresemme
Foundation - Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk
Bronzer and lipstick - Rimmel
Blush - Bourjois
Mascara - Max Factor
Eyeliner and eyebrow pencil - Primark