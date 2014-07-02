The Look on the Street: Laura Robert Shaw and Sasha Burzum

Kirstin Sinclair headed to the men's Paris Fashion Week SS15 shows to see what the fashionistas were using for their makeup looks
Fashion Buyer for Harvey Nichols
Perfume - Tom Ford Black Orchid
Nails - OPI and Barry M
Skincare - Clinique
Haircare - Aveda
Foundation - MAC
Lips - Carmex
Blush - NARS Cream Blush
Powder and Mascara - MAC
Liquid Eyeliner - Laura Mercier
Sasha Burzum
Fashion Designer
Perfume - Le Labo
Nails - Orly
Haircare - L'Oreal
Skincare - Creme de la Mer
Powder - Shiseido
Lips - Dior
Eye Pencil - L'Oreal
Eyebrow Pencil - Helena Rubenstein