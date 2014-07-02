The Look on the Street: Laura Robert Shaw and Sasha Burzum

2 July 2014
Kirstin Sinclair headed to the men's Paris Fashion Week SS15 shows to see what the fashionistas were using for their makeup looks

Laura Robert Shaw

Fashion Buyer for Harvey Nichols

Perfume - Tom Ford Black Orchid

Nails - OPI and Barry M

Skincare - Clinique

Haircare - Aveda

Foundation - MAC

Lips - Carmex

Blush - NARS Cream Blush

Powder and Mascara - MAC

Liquid Eyeliner - Laura Mercier

Sasha Burzum

Fashion Designer

Perfume - Le Labo

Nails - Orly

Haircare - L'Oreal

Skincare - Creme de la Mer

Powder - Shiseido

Lips - Dior

Eye Pencil - L'Oreal

Eyebrow Pencil - Helena Rubenstein


