The look on the street: London Fashion Week A/W13

18 April 2013
Kirstin Sinclair noted down the must-haves from the make-up bags of two style mavens at London Fashion Week A/W13

Helena Greyhorse

Model

Perfume - Miss Dior Cherie
Nails - Dior
Skincare - Clinique
Hair - Bumble and Bumble
Foundation, Eyeliner and Eyeshadow - MAC
Mascara - Estee Lauder
Lips - Vaseline

Sophie Learmont

Blogger

Perfume - Jo Malone Mint and White Jasmine
Skincare - Elizabeth Arden
Haircare - Moroccanoil
Nails - Chanel
Foundation - Elizabeth Arden
Bronzer - Rimmel
Lips - Revlon
Mascara and eyeliner - Lancome


