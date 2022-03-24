The look on the street: London Fashion Week style

29 May 2013
get-the-gloss-street-style-victoria-palmer-joely-walker

Kirstin Sinclair photographs the fashionistas on their way to the London Fashion Week shows

Joely Walker

Beauty assistant at Elle

Skincare - Kiehls

Haircare - Bumble and Bumble

Nails - Chanel

Foundation - MAC Studio Sculpt

Powder - MAC Studio Fix

Blusher - NARS

Mascara - Chanel Inimitable

Lipstick - Lancome Rouge

Bronzer - Clarins Splendour Bronze

Eyeliner - Bobbi Brown Eyeliner Gel

Eyeshadow - Giorgio Armani

Eyebrow pencil - MAC

Perfume - Comme des Garcons Amazing Green or Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess

Victoria Palmer

Model

Perfume - Hermes Voyage

Skincare - Kiehls

Haircare - Aveda

Nails - Rimmel

Foundation - Rimmel, mixed with moisturiser

Lipstick - Eight Hour Cream and Marks & Spencers lipstick (also used as blusher)

Eyeshadow - Ruby and Millie

Eyeshadow - Rimmel Portobello Gold

Mascara - Rimmel


