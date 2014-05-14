The Look on the Street: Marie Jensen and Hannah Sheridan

14 May 2014
get-the-gloss-hannah-sheridan-and-marie-jensen-1
Photography by Kirstin Sinclair

We're back in London this week, spotting the most gorgeous beauty looks from the A/W 2014 womenswear shows

Marie Jensen

Fashion blogger at  www.nemesisbabestreetstyle.tumblr.com

Perfume - SKIN by Clean

Haircare - Tresemmé

Skincare - Clinique

Nailpolish - OPI, H&M and KIKO

Mascara - Hypnose Drama by Lancome and So Couture by L’Oreal

Foundation, blusher, powder and concealer - MAC

Eyeliner - H&M

Lipstick - MAC

Hannah Sheridan

Fashion Marketing Assistant

Perfume - Balenciaga Rosabotanica

Nails - Topshop

Haircare - Moroccan Oil

Skincare - La Roche Posay

Foundation - Chanel Illumiere

Mascara - L'Oreal

Blusher - And Other Stories

Powder - Chanel

Eyebrow pencil - Benefit

Eyeshadow - MAC and Urban Decay

Lipstick - Topshop

Highlighter - Jemma Kidd


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Explore More