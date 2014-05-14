The Look on the Street: Marie Jensen and Hannah Sheridan

Perfume - SKIN by Clean

Haircare - Tresemmé

Skincare - Clinique

Nailpolish - OPI, H&M and KIKO

Mascara - Hypnose Drama by Lancome and So Couture by L’Oreal

Foundation, blusher, powder and concealer - MAC

Eyeliner - H&M

Lipstick - MAC

Hannah Sheridan

Fashion Marketing Assistant