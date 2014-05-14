The Look on the Street: Marie Jensen and Hannah Sheridan

Marie Jensen
Fashion blogger at www.nemesisbabestreetstyle.tumblr.com
Perfume - SKIN by Clean
Haircare - Tresemmé
Skincare - Clinique
Nailpolish - OPI, H&M and KIKO
Mascara - Hypnose Drama by Lancome and So Couture by L’Oreal
Foundation, blusher, powder and concealer - MAC
Eyeliner - H&M
Lipstick - MAC
Hannah Sheridan
Fashion Marketing Assistant
Perfume - Balenciaga Rosabotanica
Nails - Topshop
Haircare - Moroccan Oil
Skincare - La Roche Posay
Foundation - Chanel Illumiere
Mascara - L'Oreal
Blusher - And Other Stories
Powder - Chanel
Eyebrow pencil - Benefit
Eyeshadow - MAC and Urban Decay
Lipstick - Topshop
Highlighter - Jemma Kidd