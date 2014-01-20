The Look on the Street: Sarah Ann Murray and Nicole Xu

Sarah Ann Murray
Group Fashion Editor for the Rake Magazine
Perfume - Diptyque Orlean
Nails - Gelish from Singapore
Haircare - Redken
Skincare - Dermalogica
Foundation and Concealer - Chanel
Mascara - L'Oreal Telescopic
Blusher and eyeshadow - Bobbi Brown
Lipstick - Tom Ford
Fashion Student
Perfume - Elie Saab
Nails - OPI
Skincare - Orbison
Haircare - Moroccan Oil
Foundation - Make-up Forever
Lips - Chanel
Eyeshadow, blusher and powder - Benefit
Mascara - Helena Rubinstein
Eyeliner - Shiseido