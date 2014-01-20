The Look on the Street: Sarah Ann Murray and Nicole Xu

20 January 2014
Kirstin Sinclair took her camera out on the streets of the London Fashion Week Men's Collections for A/W14 to see what beauty looks she could snap up

Sarah Ann Murray

Group Fashion Editor for the Rake Magazine

Perfume - Diptyque Orlean

Nails - Gelish from Singapore

Haircare - Redken

Skincare - Dermalogica

Foundation and Concealer - Chanel

Mascara - L'Oreal Telescopic

Blusher and eyeshadow - Bobbi Brown

Lipstick - Tom Ford

Nicole Xu

Fashion Student

Perfume - Elie Saab

Nails - OPI

Skincare - Orbison

Haircare - Moroccan Oil

Foundation - Make-up Forever

Lips - Chanel

Eyeshadow, blusher and powder - Benefit

Mascara - Helena Rubinstein

Eyeliner - Shiseido


