The Look on the Street: Sophie Pate and Ella Catliff

13 January 2014
get-the-gloss-sophie-pate-and-ella-catliff

Kirstin Sinclair hit the streets at London Fashion Week Men's Collections A/W 2014 to see what beauty looks she could find...

Sophie Pate

Press Officer for Liberty

Perfume - Le Labo

Nails - Chanel

Haircare - Aveda

Skincare - REN

Foundation - Illamasqua

Lipstick - MAC

Mascara - Hour Glass

Powder - Chantecaille

Eyeliner - Barry M

Ella Catliff

Fashion writer and blogger

Perfume - Viktor and Rolf Flowerbomb

Nails - Kate Spade for Nails inc and Essie - bright colours that pop!

Haircare - John Frieda Brilliant Brunette

Skincare - L'Occitane and Aime

Lips - MAC

Eyeliner - Rimmel

Mascara - Eye Co

Powder and blush - Bare Minerals


