The lowdown on Urban Decay's new Vice Liquid Lipsticks

When it comes to highly anticipated launches, it doesn’t get more exciting than the arrival of Urban Decay’s new Vice Liquid Lipsticks.

Having whet our appetite late last year with a duo of Junkie and Blackmail Vice Lipstick Palettes , the news that a range of waterproof pout perfectors were on the horizon was met with a huge degree of excitement in the GTG office. With a formula that promises to provide long-lasting wear and zero transfer, high-intensity colour and powerfully pigmented colour, has it been worth the wait? We put the line-up to the test to find out.

The shade selection?

Staggering. A total of 30 ranging from neutrals to bold brights. The two finishes on offer - Comfort Matte and Metallized - offer the perfect mixture of wearability and creativity. There is quite literally a shade for any skin tone and occasion. In particular, the amount of pearl and glitter that those in the Metallized range hold serves as a treat for both eyes and lips, making for a supremely easy way to add an extra dimension to your lip look of choice. Personal favourites include the plum-bronze shimmering Conspiracy and the sparkling red Trap Queen and from a matte perspective, the nude-pink Naked and the striking red Crimson provide eye-catching extremes on both sides of the shade spectrum.

Easy to apply?

Incredibly so. Its angled precision applicator provides the perfect balance between liner and lipstick, with a tip slim enough to create smooth, even lines and a flat edge just the right size to assist in slick and quick coverage.

Long-lasting?

Extremely. Living up to its ‘zero-transfer’ promise, come coffee or smoothie, our handiwork was left unhampered.

Comfortable to wear?

Quick-drying but non-drying on lips, it provides the best of both worlds. If you do need an extra dose of moisture though, a small amount of lip balm pressed on pouts either pre or post-application provides the ideal hit of hydration.

Its pigment?

Deliciously intense. One coat is all that’s needed to fill lips from Cupid’s bow to bottom edges. For extra drama, you can certainly fine-tune with a second but whatever level you opt for, you can certainly rest assured that your pick will provide comprehensive colour payoff for your cash.

The GTG verdict...

Budgeproof and foolproof, Urban Decay’s latest line-up definitely lives up to our expectations. Fast-drying, easy to apply and long-lasting, it offers both practicality and versatility in equal measure. Whether worn alone or teamed up to create ombre or two-tone effects, the range provides endless inspiration.

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipsticks are £15.50 each and are available to buy here .

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .