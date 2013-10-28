The MAC Lash Bar's top tips for Halloween eye make-up

Looking for that little something extra to take your Halloween or party season outfit of choice to the next level? Then look no further than the recently opened MAC Lash Bars for an instantly fuller, photo-ready flutter in a flash.

Located at their White City, Covent Garden and Soho London stores, we had to take a minute in between checking out Rihanna’s new Fall collection and shelf upon shelf of must-have macquillage to marvel at the colourfully lash-embellished walls, which showcased no less than 22 sets of falsies.

We especially loved the handy collection of masks with glued pairs already attached which took the guesswork out of finding the perfect pair and made the process a lot easier and a lot more fun too. With an array of different volumes, styles and finishes to choose from and the expert in store teams on hand to demonstrate pro application, they can be your little secret weapon in adding an extra dimension of definition, flirtiness and fun to eyes moving from computer screen to party scene this season.

So say goodbye to the days of sticky glue-fingered mishaps and MIA lashes before you’ve even left the house (unless your costume is inspired by A Clockwork Orange of course), and make a visit to your nearest MAC Lash Bar to take the fear out of your falsies. We asked MAC Senior Artist Pablo Rodriguez for his expert lash application and purchasing tips to ensure stress-free, clump-free false lashes no matter the occasion, the look or the time of day.

TIP 1

“When choosing a style of false eyelashes to wear, the most important elements to take into consideration are how big your eyes are (length of the natural lash line), how long the natural lashes are (so they blend in with the fake ones) and of course the style of make-up you are going for.”

TIP 2

“False lashes can be used just to enhance the natural ones, or to achieve a very dramatic look, either for evening make-up or Halloween. The MAC store in Westfield, White City, offers a great lash bar, where false lashes can be tried on (they come with an attached handle) before the application. It is better to measure them to the eyes before glueing them on. If they need to be trimmed, always cut the longer ends, never the inner corners.”

TIP 3

“When applying glue, less is more. It will look more natural, credible and it will dry quicker without coming off.”

TIP 4

“Mascara should be applied on the real lashes only but once the false ones are on, they can be curled together by using eyelash curlers.”

TIP 5

“For beginners, half lashes like MAC lashes #20, are a lot easier to apply. Theatrical lashes like MAC Lashes #48, take a bit more patience, but they are great for Halloween.”