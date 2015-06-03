1 / 15

The makeup capsule kit: 17 products that will allow hundreds of makeup looks

We’re all impartial to a bit of makeup spending. A new eyeshadow palette? Well, I do need more mattes. That amazing new foundation? Just take my money.

Before you know it, you’ve gone a few (hundred) purchases too far and find yourself drowning in endless black eyeliners, red lippies and pink blushers, which you aren’t even sure suit your skin tone (damn that convincing sales assistant).

So we perused the makeup aisles to create the ultimate makeup capsule kit; our shortlist of the only products you’ll ever need for any day, night or a special occasion look. Whether you’re looking into a beauty starter kit or simply want to downsize, this lot will give you endless possibilities with limited storage issues, and limited spending…

