The makeup look that suits everyone

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, bronze shadows are the queens of eyeshadows, mainly because they suit everyone, whatever your age, skin tone or eye colour. There are so many different shades and finishes in the bronze category, so your best bet is to buy an eyeshadow palette in the bronze colour spectrum. This will include shadows that work well together, meaning some of the job on blending is done for you.

This bronze look is beautiful for a night out, daytime or even a wedding. You can always play it down by not including the liner in the waterline to keep it casual, or on the other hand play it up by going for deeper bronze.

All you need…

Eye primer

3 x eyeshadows (I use nude, matte brown, deep bronze)

Copper or gold metallic eyeshadow

Black gel liner or black eyeshadow

Mascara

Black kohl pencil

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Lip brush

Blending brush

Top tip

Define your brows before you begin the steps- your brows balance your face. This will help you to know how much shadow to add.

Top tip

Apply your eye makeup before your base. Eyeshadow will more than likely fall under the eyes when you’re blending, so by doing the eyes first, you can just wipe away any excess shadow without ruining your base.

Step 1