The makeup look that suits everyone

12 August 2020
bromze-eye

Bronze eyeshadow is the holy grail of makeup according to makeup artist Lisa Potter-Dixon. From weddings to work days, here’s why it should be your go-to…

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, bronze shadows are the queens of eyeshadows, mainly because they suit everyone, whatever your age, skin tone or eye colour. There are so many different shades and finishes in the bronze category, so your best bet is to buy an eyeshadow palette in the bronze colour spectrum. This will include shadows that work well together, meaning some of the job on blending is done for you.

This bronze look is beautiful for a night out, daytime or even a wedding. You can always play it down by not including the liner in the waterline to keep it casual, or on the other hand play it up by going for deeper bronze.

All you need…

Eye primer
3 x eyeshadows (I use nude, matte brown, deep bronze)
Copper or gold metallic eyeshadow
Black gel liner or black eyeshadow
Mascara
Black kohl pencil
Fluffy eyeshadow brush
Lip brush
Blending brush

Top tip

Define your brows before you begin the steps- your brows balance your face. This will help you to know how much shadow to add.

Top tip

Apply your eye makeup before your base. Eyeshadow will more than likely fall under the eyes when you’re blending, so by doing the eyes first, you can just wipe away any excess shadow without ruining your base.

Step 1

Prime the eyes and set with a nude eyeshadow. This will create the perfect, no-crease base, ready for layering different textured shadows. Contour the socket of the eye with a matte brown eyeshadow (I actually used a bronzer for this).

Step 2

Using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, blend a deep bronze shadow into the socket of the eye and around the outer third of the eyelid to smoke up the look.

Step 3

Take a gel black liner (or a black eyeshadow), apply this on the lash line and then smudge along the line in an upwards direction. Use a hard-angle or short-headed blending brush for this as the small head means you have full control when blending. This will define the eye.

Step 4

Press a copper or gold metallic eyeshadow into the centre of the lid to highlight the high point of the eyelid. Buff out the edges gently.

Step 5

Apply lashings of black mascara. I add mascara now, rather than at the end, so that I can gauge how much more depth of colour the eye can take.

Step 6

Line the inner waterlines with a kohl pencil and smudge under the lower lash line slightly. Blend a touch of the deep bronze eyeshadow from step 2 over the top to soften. Add your base, bronzer, blusher and highlighter and pair the look with a creamy nude lip. Oh you bronzed beauty you! If you want a really quick bronze shadow look, just buff one shade over the lid and under the lower lash line and add mascara.

Extracted from  The Make-up Manual  by Lisa Potter-Dixon (Ryland Peters & Small, £5.99) Photography by Rhys Frampton © Ryland Peters & Small

Three of the best: bronze eye makeup

BeautyPie Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick in Little Star , £22 or £5.36 for members

Not a member of Beauty Pie? Join using code GTGSENTME and get an extra £50 to spend.

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette , £43

By Me Total Colour Metallic EyePaint in Colette Foil Copper 201 , £15

