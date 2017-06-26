15 beauty bloggers’ favourite makeup brushes

1 / 16

The Makeup Maniac: Beauty Bloggers’ Favourite Brushes

On writing my Ultimate Guide to Makeup Brushes and Tools , I came to realise that beauty tools can be very personal to the user. There’s something intensely therapeutic about blending makeup delicately into your skin with a smooth sponge, executing a seamless smokey eye with a fluffy brush and perfecting a flawless lip with a nimble applicator. That’s before you consider the choice between natural and synthetic brushes , advances in applicator technology and multitaskers that save the day when time, and space, are tight.

A collective that’s pretty clued up on what makes a good brush is the beauty blogging community. They test the latest beauty products using a trusty repertoire of brushes, sponges and gizmos, and they’ve likely scoped out the myriad of options out there to create a definitive edit of the very best tools for the job. I’ll let some of our favourite beauty bloggers take it from here...