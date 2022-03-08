The Makeup Maniac comes clean

Magpie, hoarder, hunter-gatherer (with an emphasis on the hunter - Hunter by name, hunter by nature)… Call my dirty little secret what you like, just don’t take away my makeup.

Like a busy woodland animal I squirrel away my stash for the winter, hiding it helpfully in vacant nooks and crannies around the flat and under the bed. My boyfriend (who will hereby be known as Mr Maniac) is obviously a big fan of this - there’s nothing like stepping on a blush palette to brighten up your morning.

Given that we live in a small three-roomed abode, our house is slowly becoming a larger-than-average beauty cupboard. Personally, I wouldn’t have it any other way and I’m in good company apparently, as Jennifer Aniston this week admitted to People magazine that she is an ardent collector of cosmetics:

“I’ve had makeup in my drawer for ten years that I should probably get rid of.”

She has confessed to being ‘yelled at’ by others for her hoarding habits (me too Jen, me too… I’ll be there for you, I’ll be - okay I’ll stop now). While I can appreciate that living in a confined space with a makeup ferret may not be easy, it has its advantages.

If the urge ever strikes you to create an abstract masterpiece, I have every colour you could ever need, in cream, powder and liquid formulation. Biro run out? Just borrow one of my 27 eyeliners. If you’re feeling spotty, you could give one of my BB creams a go. They’re so sheer, no one will notice and I can cover shades ranging from porcelain to deep sand (was clearly hoping to get a tan that year).