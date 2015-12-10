The Makeup Maniac: Contouring for pale skin and other dilemmas…

2 / 10

Acing the base

First things first, it’s all the more important to do the groundwork where skincare is concerned when you’re fair of pallor. Think of your face like a pristine white shirt or tablecloth if it helps? Or listen to Mary:

“Dryness will show up much more on pale skins when you’re wearing foundation, so preparing the skin is of vital importance. Exfoliate, moisturise and prime the skin so that it looks plump and healthy before you apply foundation”

When it comes to foundation, it pays to invest in the best:

“There’s so much available on the market for pale skins shade-wise, and I’m absolutely loving the modern textures that are coming through. Where foundation is concerned, go for high-end if you can. The product will likely be of superior quality, as brands can afford to take research and development to the next stage”

Suqqu Frame Fix Cream Foundation , £62, fits the bill in the nourishment and shade range stakes.