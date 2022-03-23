The Makeup Maniac: Empowering Makeup

Makeup can be empowering on many levels; a dab of concealer or a swipe of red lipstick can cheer you up, boost confidence and put everything in perspective so that you can take the bull by the horns at home, work or play. Makeup can do even more than this; it can change lives and help those that really need a lift in life, and not just of the cosmetic kind.

Makeup artist Daniel Sandler thinks that makeup can foster real faith in oneself, and finds lending his skills and time to women in need beyond fulfilling:

“I mainly work with cancer charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support , where I offer makeup and skincare advice to women of all ages who have either been through chemotherapy or radiotherapy or are receiving treatment”

“The effects of chemo and other treatments on the skin is quite severe, as skin often feels completely dehydrated and paper thin. Chemo also affects the hair as most people know, not only on the head but also on the body including eyebrows and eyelashes, so I advise women on how to create natural looking brows and apply makeup to make themselves look and feel a lot more fabulous than they do!”

“What I really try to do is support women so that they look and feel like like their former selves, pre-chemo. It's about giving women back their femininity and helping them take control in a situation where they often are not in control of their looks due to illness. I hope that my sessions with these wonderful women make them feel feminine, attractive and lift their spirits”

“I have also worked with Look Good Feel Better in collaboration with BeautyMart , working on a one-to-one basis with women. It doesn't have to be an hour long session, it can be 20 minutes of my time and I just show them something simple and easy to to do and they leave feeling fantastic”

“There is one particular woman in her early fifties to whom I have given a lot of our advice over the past couple of years. She went through severe radiotherapy and was really down in the dumps. I met with her twice, gave her consultations over the phone and she even spoke on a radio show, organised by Macmillan Cancer Support and Boots , where she told listeners how the correct guidance about makeup and skincare made her feel fabulous and gave her immense confidence. I am very happy to say that the same lady emails me every few months and I love that we keep in touch”

Daniel isn’t the only expert in his field to commit himself to using the powers of makeup in a philanthropic way; makeup artist and founder of My -Management Lee Pycroft is passionate and incredibly invested in using her brushwork for good. Through MY-Makeover , the charity arm of her company, she supports no less than six charities (and counting):

“We work with Maggies , Solace , Eaves , Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice , Help for Heroes and Band of Sisters and Holy Cross Centre Trust . We offer one-to-one bespoke makeovers or masterclasses in a group setting. I believe that makeup can be a valuable part of a self care regime and help to boost self esteem. Often, when emotional trauma and exceptional challenges are being endured, femininity can be forgotten about and my experience is that through touch, listening and the right cocktail of products women can feel a significant boost to their wellbeing”

“On average we allow an hour per guest and during that time myself or a member of my team will help to educate a guest on what products and techniques will work well on their face and skin. It is often simple tips on how to enhance their features and techniques that they will be able to use at home. We also hold bigger events in the form of a masterclass for up to 10 women and I will do a demo and give advice, then my team will work the room and help to guide and assist the guests in creating a look on themselves. Next week, I’m throwing an event for Help For Heroes and Band Of Sisters where we will offer haircuts for men and pedicures, manicures and makeup sessions for the women”

“Last New Years Eve, I went to Solace Women's Aid with one of my team to provide some festive fun for some guests. There was a young girl there whom I created a party look for and she wrote to me the next day telling me how wonderful she felt afterwards and that she had gone to a New Year’s party and had an amazing time. She had been a victim of some horrible abuse and her self confidence blossomed after the session. I really feel that makeup can be so much more than skin deep”

If you are of the same mind, here are some big hearted beauty products and services that not only perform on a ‘pretty face’ level, but delve deeper to support and assist women in need:

