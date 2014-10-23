The Makeup Maniac: Halloween makeup with MAC

Anna Hunter 23 October 2014
gtg-makeup-maniac-rocky-horror-show-main

Combine Rocky Horror, MAC and Halloween and what do you get? One killer makeover, and a surprisingly wearable collection…

I just love a MAC collaboration- you’re busy slicking on your  Viva Glam Rihanna Lipstick  and lining your eyes à la  Lorde  when the geniuses as HQ make a swift right turn to The Simpsons  or Dame Edna.  They pull the cosmetic carpet out from under us every time, and this Autumn the MAC squad has surpassed itself by creating a Halloween collection that could well become as cult as the film it’s based on. Read on to recreate my Rocky Horror  Transylvanian transformation. It’s about as subtle as a flying brick; Magenta, Dr Frank N.Furter and even Meatloaf himself would be proud (all MAC senior artist Pablo’s work, not mine). Even if you’re not a Rocky Horror groupie, this gothic look is sure to impress on the trick or treating round.

Step One- Freaky Foundation

Okay, there’s nothing freaky about it per se, but Pablo did highlight that, umm, highlighting is not the name of the game here. You’re after a  matte , Morticia Addams-esque canvas rather than dewy, sunkissed skin. Apply foundation and concealer where needed, fixing with  Set Powder , £24. The Rocky Horror embossed pot lends quirkiness to this MAC staple, and it’s essential for sealing the deal when attempting an ‘out there’ makeup look such as this.

Step Two- Spooky Shadow

The  Rocky Horror Riff Raff Quad , £38.50, actually contains six shadows. Nothing’s as it appears in this madhouse my friends. The shades are actually surprisingly wearable and bang on for winter- think muted burgundy, grey blue and flattering violet. Pablo gave shadow depth and staying powder by applying  Paint Pot in Tailor Grey , £15.50, as a base, topping it with the Blackberry shadow and blending up to the brow bone, 1975 stylee, with  252 Large Shader Brush , £23, and the softer  224 Tapered Blending Brush , £23, at the edges. The shadow was taken low beneath the eye, and harsh lines were softened with Set Powder.

Step Three- Ghoulish Greasepaint

Fans of the feline flick look away now- Rocky Horror liner is thick and theatrical. Ring the eyes with  Greasepaint Stick in Black  (it actually has a slight purple sheen to it), £17, and smudge out with the  224 brush . More is more fellow maniacs.

Step Four- Eerie Eyeliner

You’re not done with the definition. Intensify your already rocking Racoonish peepers by lining the waterline with  Chromagraphic Pencil in Black Black , £15.50, and bringing the black up into the inner corners of the eye to add character. Whether you’re channeling Cruella de Vil or Rocky Horror’s Colombia, jet black liner is always eye popping- things get scary when you keep piling it on. Adopt the same approach with mascara (in this case  Haute & Naughty , £19).

Step Five- Bold Brows

Think drag queen rather than Cara Delevingne. Apply Carbon Black shadow from the Rocky Horror palette through brows with  266 Small Angle Brush,  £16.50, keeping the shape angular so that it looks tough and also, evil.

Step Six- Lurid Lips

The  Rocky Horror lipstick collection  is in fact, not at all lurid. These four beauties could constitute your red lipstick line up for life- there’s one to suit every skintone, from brick red Strange Journey to blue red Oblivion. Flash in the pan Halloween collection this ain’t. Pablo applied the deep raspberry Frank N Furter, £17, with  316 Lip Brush , £16.50, working from the middle of lips outwards. To give the look extra razzle dazzle he added an ombré effect by lining and shading in the lip with the violet purple  Vino lip pencil , £13.50. The result was sharp, super defined and ever-so-slightly edgy.

Step Seven- Chilling Cheeks

You know  that natural looking contouring thing ? This is anything but, and I love it. Contouring with an unexpected shade can take a look from ‘so so’ to ‘seriously scary’, which is obviously the aim here. Not something to emulate in daily life, but suitably outrageous for fright night. Buff plummy  Crazed Imagination blusher , £20, under cheekbones with  138 Tapered Face Brush , £40, bringing the colour up to the temple in a ‘C’ shape and blending into the Blackberry eyeshadow. This is about the only season when ‘don’ts’ become ‘dos’, so go wild.

Step Eight- Do the Time Warp

Get yourself down to the nearest Rocky Horror midnight showing. or just to the pub. Either way, you’ll look frightful.

The limited edition MAC Rocky Horror Picture Show collaboration is available  online  and in MAC stand alone stored from today

Do you love the look of the collection? Will you be pushing the boat out makeup wise this Halloween? Comment below or tweet my @AnnaMaryHunter


