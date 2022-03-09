The Makeup Maniac: How to work the official colour of 2015...

It’s officially wine o’clock in Pantone land, and incidentally many offices and homes across the globe. According to the colour authorities, the official colour of 2015 is Marsala, ‘a naturally robust and earthy wine red’ to you and me. I don’t see any reason, however, not to adopt Marsala inspired makeup for the last hooray of 2014 (let’s face it , Radiant Orchid was a tricky shade to carry off). You’ll likely be wearing red wine lips for most of the Christmas season anyway, you might as well make it a look. This rich, wintry hue is actually more flattering and alluring than you might initially presume, and it happens to blend seamlessly with the current 90s aesthetic doing the rounds. Think Kate Moss in her heyday cavorting with Johnny Depp possibly wearing a tiny backpack, spaghetti straps and a shag band, and you’re right on the Marsala money. If the en vogue and ‘in season’ argument doesn’t convince you, consider that wine has filtered it’s way into your skincare (all hail resveratrol ), so it’s about time that it made a splash in your makeup bag too. Even if you’re not drinking it, bring it along to the party. You’ll impress every guest, especially if you heed makeup artist Daniel Sandler ’s words of winey wisdom:

“Red wine colours are more versatile while dark purple wines are more dramatic. If you’ve got a medium to dark skin tone you can generally pull off most shades of wine lipstick- try my Luxury Matte Lipstick in Casablanca , £13.25. If you’ve got a pale complexion opt for lighter shades such as my Luxury Matte Lipstick in Valentina , £13.25.”

“As with any bright or bold coloured lipstick, stain or gloss, it’s always best to keep your complexion quite natural as far as makeup is concerned. A peach blush or bronzer, groomed eyebrows, and a coat of mascara are all you need. Such a dark lip colour can potentially wash you out so some colour on your cheeks is a necessity. You can play up this look for evening and tone it down for day by ensuring that you build colour gradually. This will also help to make sure that your lip colour lasts longer. Start with a single application of colour, then blot, and repeat. Do this a few times until you get the colour intensity you desire. For day I also recommend you apply lipstick with your finger for a much softer finish. Whether you're Jessica Alba or Anne Hathaway, wine is such a versatile shade!"

Here’s my Marsala-inspired wine guide. A few are a little spendy, but it is Christmas after all…

The creamy merlot mouth

Nourishing, moisturising lipstick formulations are especially forgiving during the winter months and as we age, and few serve up a better Bordeaux than Charlotte Tilbury. K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Night Crimson , £23, delivers bold, full bodied colour that’s packed with anti-oxidants, not unlike your typical vin rouge. This is burgundy beauty without the dry lipped, lippie outside the lines hangover. Add a gloss on top for extra pouty impact. The mistletoe season is short, people. Make the most of it.

The matte Marsala