The Makeup Maniac: Ibiza-inspired beauty

Ibiza: clubber’s paradise, a place of pilgrimage for yogis and now, seventh heaven for makeup maniacs thanks to this season’s Balearic beauty collections. Whether or not you’re lucky enough to be jetting off to the White Isle, you can achieve bar-to-beach beauty with very little effort thanks to the following glow-giving launches. They’re all pretty, but don’t doubt their party hard credentials for a moment. This line up will work hard to make sure that you look the part all night. We’re not promising free entry to Pacha, but get busy with this lot and you’ll impress more than just the doormen. Here’s how to channel Ibiza cool, even if you’re stuck in Ipswich for the summer... Ibiza Siren Who better to create an Ibiza-centric collection than Ibiza resident and superstar makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury? Having grown up on the island, Charlotte has Balearic spirit and energy in her blood, not to mention beauty. Inspired by the dazzling landscape, flattering light and unique vibe of her homeland, Charlotte’s ‘Ibizan Summer Sirens’ collection has a simple mission statement: “If you could bottle your holiday and bring it back with you - this is what it would look like!”

Amen to that. With one quick dab of her Beach Stick , £30, it’s mission accomplished. The Lip-to-Cheek Dewy Colour Pops create a sun-dappled, iridescent veil of colour that not only blend seamlessly and give you cheekbones to rival Gisele, but also hydrate and seemingly miraculously plump the skin. There’s no hocus pocus at work here, however, just Charlotte’s ‘Treat & Transform’ signature formula, ensuring that products deliver both aesthetically and functionally. In this case Ceramidone gets to work to act as a ‘polyfiller’, so that product does not simply sit on the surface of the skin. Team this with moisturising polymers and high-melting point waxes and you have a light-diffusing shortcut to beachy Ibizan bombshell. With shades ranging from berry to bronze, and names such as Formentera and Es Vedra, this is about as authentic as an Ibiza gleam could get. Finish the look with one of Charlotte’s new Rock n Kohl Liquid Eye Pencils , £19 (Elizabeth Violet makes my small-ish hazel eyes look instantly Bambi-ish). Ibiza Grunge Topshop Beauty’s approach to Ibiza beauty is a little more rough and ready. Topshop global makeup consultant Hannah Murray brought nonchalant festival cool to the Ibiza shores - the Ibiza Grunge girl has been ‘partying at night, sleeping on the beach and then going straight to a party in the morning’. Groomed and glossy it ain’t - think matte bronzer, metallic eyes and makeup that smoulders from sunrise to sunset. The new offerings blur beautifully into the skin yet are high impact enough to catch the light and make you stand out in the club queue for all the right reasons.

I smudged satiny Molten Eyes in Pocket Money, £7, over my lids with the frankly ravishing Chameleon Glow in Wax and Wane , £8, at the outer corners and couldn’t stop winking at myself to admire the reflections. Bonafide maniac I may be, but this beauty loot is beyond lovely, in the edgiest possible way. Team with balm-effect Sheer Lips in Pleased as Punch or Play with Fire, £8, and a dancefloor worthy dusting from a Glitter Pot , £4, and you’re sorted for the night (and the next morning, and the following day…dermatologists look away now).

If you’re having trouble making your makeup last the distance, take a few tips from LancÈme UK makeup artist ambassador Alex Babsky : “If you're in a warm climate looking for a makeup look that can take you from poolside to club, the most serious factor you have to contend with is heat; you don't want it to melt your makeup, so look for waterproof, cream textures that set once they've been blended into the skin - there are some great cream eyeshadows around and plenty of waterproof eyeliner pencils to choose from - if you work quickly you can blend and smudge them around your eyes before they set for a really sultry, unfussy holiday look.” Boutique Ibiza If candy pastel hues and low-key nudes are more your style, a supermarket sweep is on the cards. The new Ibiza Glam collection by Boutique and exclusive to Sainsbury's (purchase in store) will enhance a tan and charm your bank manager, given that the range starts at £4. A mint green pedicure, caramel lip and rose gold eye are eternally chic Ibiza options that will go down well at Nikki Beach.

Painting Ibiza Town Red… and Blue, and Green, and Orange… Nothing screams summer like a psychedelic eye palette, and on this front Sleek has delivered with its Ibiza-themed Del Mar Volume i-Divine , £7.99. You may need sunglasses to apply these scorching shades but it’s worth it. A pick and mix of saturated, highly pigmented corals, turquoises and sea greens, the palette equates to hours of playtime, both at the dressing table and on the dancefloor. It’s limited edition so get your mitts on it before it’s gone. If you only have eyes for the finer things in life, Dolce & Gabbanna Eye Quad in Ibiza, £39, will fit the bill. Set in luxe gold packaging, shades range from gold to deep purple to forest green, all velvety textured with a touch of twinkle.