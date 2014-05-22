The Makeup Maniac: Makeup la mode

I love a good collaboration. When great minds meet, exciting things happen, and this season’s explosion of fashion and beauty partnerships is no exception. There’s a pretty pairing for every makeup nut and fashion fiend out there - from edgy urbanite to girlie dreamer. Here’s my edit of the design-led limited edition beauty loot to get your hands on this season. For the 70s siren





If romantic prints and 70s styling are your bag (quite literally), it’s time you got down to Harvey Nichols . The department store is exclusively stocking Lancôme’s third collaboration cosmetics bag with Jenny Packham until 28th May, after which the clutch-worthy pouches in ink blue or white will be available nationwide, should stocks last. We’re not taking the risk. The whimsical bag created by legendary bridal and eveningwear designer Jenny reflects the blue palette and nostalgic checked 70s designs of her spring/summer 2014 collection, itself inspired by cult 70s Australian film Picnic at Hanging Rock. There are touches of prim Edwardian elegance and the cosmetics case itself could rival Mary Poppins’ carpetbag as far as miraculously fitting your kit into it is concerned. Even makeup maniacs will be impressed by the roominess of this sartorially superb sac à main. Just in case yours is feeling a little empty, the kind folk at Lancôme have left you some travel-sized treats inside. To own this exclusive Jenny Packham for Lancôme gift simply purchase two Lancôme products (one to be skincare) from a participating beauty counter. I’m stocking up stat. For the flower girl

If buds and blooms float your boat, the Preen for Elizabeth Arden offering will suit you down to the ground. The graphic floral print clutch was designed by London-based designers Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi and will take you from bathroom to bar with exquisite ease. Not only is it a looker, but it’s also packed to bursting with cult Elizabeth Arden goodies - eight travel-sized products to be precise. There’s no fancier accessory for your Eight Hour Cream. The Preen for Elizabeth Arden makeup bag is available as a gift with purchase at Debenhams stores from 10th-31st May when buying two or more Elizabeth Arden products (one to be skincare). For the Beach Babe

Just eyeing the tropical-hued ombré packaging of the Proenza Schouler for MAC collection will make you want to order a sundowner (make mine a piña colada). This cosmetic collaboration is hot hot hot. Designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough put their heads together with makeup giant MAC and the results are perfect for poolside posing. The lineup includes warm peach and graduated coral face powders, creamy flamingo-hued lipsticks and vivid longwear lip pencils with names such as ‘Dynamo’ and ‘High Energy’. This is one summer makeup launch that has our pulses racing. Available now exclusively to Selfridges and Selfridges.com. For the Low-Key modern lady

“Luxury without formality” is Derek Lam’s mantra, and this shines through in his oh-so-chic collaboration with the classically ladylike cosmetics house Estée Lauder. The New York based designer has created a luxe satin hard-case clutch in the cosmetic giant’s signature navy shade - it’s minimalist, timeless and highly covetable (not unlike the brand’s range). With the busy modern woman in mind, the go-with-everything box bag contains five special edition products created by Estée Lauder’s Creative Makeup Director Tom Pecheux. A glimmering gold eyeshadow, rose gold gloss and nude lipstick add subtle intrigue, while an inky navy kajal and high-impact mascara add nighttime drama. There’s even a credit card holder, but you won’t be buying the drinks when you look this good. The Estée Lauder Derek Lam Collection is available at Selfridges and Selfridges.com , £65 For the Die-hard Fashionista