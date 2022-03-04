The Makeup Maniac: Mary Greenwell’s red carpet rules

There’s a lot to consider when you’re creating a makeup look for the red carpet, or indeed a wedding, graduation or similarly important, all-day outdoor event. Granted, the French Rivera is normally partial to better weather than our soggy isle, but when you’re dressed in your finest and surrounded by photographers, it helps to know that your eyeliner isn’t veering off piste.

This is where legendary makeup artist Mary Greenwell comes in. She’s fresh off the plane from Cannes, where she worked her red carpet makeup magic on Uma Thurman, Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain. Three of the most stunning, accomplished actresses of our age rely on Mary’s deft hand, eye for colour and years of experience. I recommend that you do too; Ms Greenwell’s advice is golden.

Red Carpet Rule: Prepare your canvas

Mask-like base is out, but if you’re in full glare of flashbulbs, direct sunlight or VIPS, a little coverage will even out skintone and make you feel more confident. Mary advocates applying the sheerest base that you can get away with and making eyes the focus by going to town on reflective concealer. Once a red carpet look is complete Mary then buffs a fine powder over the face to set makeup and keep shine at bay - 15 minutes later the skin will look healthy and luminous, with no trace of oil or cakey-ness.

Red Carpet Rule: Avoid harsh lines

‘Softly, softly’ is the approach championed by Mary:

“Strong contouring and sharp liner looks fantastic on shoots, but defined lines can be difficult to carry off on the red carpet as actresses and models are being photographed from so many angles. What looks striking from one perspective can look odd at others. Blended colour and delicate, diffused contouring work much better in a real life situation.”

The red carpet may seem somewhat of an alternate reality for most of us, but the principles remain. At the Cannes Film Festival premieres take place in the early evening; there’s no chance of disappearing into the night. The daylight can certainly light up your eyes and throw everything into soft focus, but it also highlights stripy blusher and heavy-handed colour. Adhere to that old blend, blend, blend mantra and ensure that blusher, bronzer and shadow are seamless. That being said…