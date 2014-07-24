The Makeup Maniac: Return of the matte

4 / 11

Dolce & Gabbana Perfect Matte Liquid Foundation

When a seamless, picture-perfect visage is required, Dolce & Gabbana are your guys. This is the foundation equivalent of a fine wine - it’s luxuriously light yet indulgently creamy and will go down a treat on a hot summer’s day. Unlike a glass of red, however, its effects last all day; you’ll look radiant come nightfall rather than worse for wear.

Formulated with an exclusive Matte Adapt Complex™, makeup artist Pat McGrath sings its praises as one of the most “intelligent” foundations she’s used. That validation, along with the fact that it leaves you looking like an immaculate Renaissance oil painting, is enough for me to bathe in it at the beginning of the day. It’s expensive, so obviously I won’t, but blended over the t-zone it’s a mattifying miracle.

£39, buy online