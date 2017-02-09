The best makeup for eyelash extensions

If you’ve invested in what seems like a million feathery faux lashes attached to your godgiven eyelash fringe, you’ll know that a) the process took an age, and b) it cost you an absolute packet. Assuming that your eyelash extensions were applied by a highly trained practitioner (you really don’t want to take a gamble on unsterile equipment, non medical-grade glue or dodgy cluster extensions), they’ll be looking pretty Elizabeth Taylor without makeup, but if you want to up the ante, there are conditions. These Bambi lashes may allow you a lie-in, but they are somewhat high-maintenance in the TLC department.

First things first, legendary lash authority Daxita Vaghela has the ground rules for keeping on the straight and narrow, or rather, long and curly…

Avoid oil like the plague; always ensure that your cleanser and eye make-up remover are oil-free.

Try not to use mascara if you can help it and don’t go too heavy with the eyeliner. If you do use either, as above make sure that you choose oil-free.

Regular maintenance (every two to three weeks) will fill in any glaring gaps and keep lashes looking perfect. I promise that if well cared for, a regular ‘set’ can last up to eight weeks.

Brush lashes every day to keep them in shape. All good lash therapists will provide you with a comb or spoolie to prevent tangles and lift lashes upwards.

Never fiddle or play with your lashes and keep them as clean as possible at all times.

If you’ve adhered to the lash commandments, your extensions should be in pretty good shape, but lash sabotage can sneak in unawares via lifestyle or the makeup and skincare you use. From swimming regularly to sleeping on your stomach and getting into sweaty situations, hard-earned eyelash extensions can get squashed or the glue broken down before its time if you’re not at least a little cautious. It’s for this reason, and the rather large matter of expense, that full-on lash extensions are often best left for special occasions, not least because if you’re on a constant extension roll, your natural eyelashes will seem increasingly weedy and feeble on the daily without them. That being said, getting hooked on high quality eyelash extensions is understandable, as Daxita admits that most of her clients don’t feel the need to apply any eye makeup at all whilst wearing them.

While going shadow and liner free is certainly liberating, adding a little makeup into the mix can make eyes look electric, if you go about it in a ‘gently, gently’ fashion. Dragging thick, waxy formulas along the lashline in particular may risk damage to extension bond, and likewise using stick-fast waterproof or tubing mascaras will cause extensions to become brittle, not to mention result in a WWE style wrestling match trying to get it off without the use of oil-based makeup remover. If your lash extensions are fresh and even, mascara needn’t be on the menu, but if your former thicket of lashes is looking a bit thin or patchy, a water based mascara is your best bet. Clinique Naturally Glossy Mascara , £17.50, keeps both natural lashes and extensions soft, while adding inky, clump free volume and length. Another option is go full Twiggy and use mascara on your bottom lashes only, creating definition without tugging extensions. Whatever you do, be delicate, and don’t go nuts with the wand at the roots of your lashes, as you’ll risk tangling lashes or dislodging both an extension and natural lash along with it, which, let’s face it, is a lose-lose.