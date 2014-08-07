The Makeup Maniac: The future foundations
If you’re reading this while sending an email, playing with an app and streaming music, you won’t be the only one. I’m practically writing this while doing all three - these days if we’re not all technologically on the ball we drop said ball pretty fast. We’re savvy, demanding multitaskers, and it’s only right that we expect our makeup to keep up. The latest generation of foundations are setting the bar high for space age makeup advancement; think breakthrough anti-ageing ingredients, long-lasting yet light formulations and flawless finishes as standard. Click through the gallery to meet the foundations of the future…
YSL Fusion Ink Foundation
Are you on the list? According to YSL counter staff, 12,000 of us have signed up to be some of the first makeup maniacs to get our hands (and faces) on this sophisticated slip of a foundation. Rumoured to rival the cult status of the brand’s iconic Touche Éclat, this mattiying yet hydrating active-packed foundation claims to last for 24 hours without the need for primers, powders or top-ups. The honeycomb structure of the sebum-absorbing lipophilic active within the formula is apparently also handy for capturing stellar dust particles from outer space, which in my books qualifies wearers as astronauts as well as exceedingly polished power women.
YSL Fusion Ink Foundation, £30.50, available exclusively at Debenhams from 10th August and nationwide from 20th August
Diorskin Star Fluid Foundation
Another foundation fresh out of the future lab, Diorskin Star isn’t actually made of stars, but the radiance boosting “light pulsion technology” could convince yourself and onlookers otherwise. Instead of a shiny finish or lacklustre sheen, this stellar offering boasts titanium-enriched spheres that marry luminosity with velvety durability. Not only does it give you an elusive glow that doesn’t slide away come lunchtime, it also contains active ingredients to increase cellular renewal, diminish redness and regulate melanin production to minimise uneven pigmentation. The result is that over time you’ll need less makeup. Win.
Diorskin Star Fluid Foundation, £32, launches nationwide in September
Estée Lauder Perfectionist Youth-Infusing Makeup SPF25
Is it a serum? Is it a foundation? Is it a time travelling machine? Actually, it’s possibly all of the above. Estée Lauder is renowned for its scientific prowess in the skincare stakes, and they’ve created a short and long term beautifier in this unique foundation by fusing their Perfectionist [CP+R] Serum with a brightening, flattering base. A nourishing cocktail of peptides, proteins and amino acids fight fine lines and boost collagen and elastin to plump the skin, while optical blurring beads and patent pending pigment technology make the skin look as naturally gorgeous as humanly possible. If you feel like your skin’s lost its mojo, this is the new launch for you.
Estée Lauder Perfectionist Youth-Infusing Makeup SPF25, £37, launches nationwide 1st September
bareMinerals bareSkin™ Pure Brightening Serum Foundation
bareMinerals have joined the leagues of liquid foundation (it’s their first), but they’re doing things their way with an oil-free, silicone-free, water-free, paraben-free and fragrance-free formulation. Purity isn’t at the expense of power, however, as the featherlight formula combines mineral pigments with vitamin C and lilac plant stem cells to illuminate and perfect the skin (95% of women saw an improvement in dark spots during clinical tests). It’s customisable coverage and additional patent-pending Perfecting Face Brush (£26) is pretty cool too - buff on just a few drops or build up in layers where you need to even out skintone.
bareMinerals bareSkin™ Pure Brightening Serum Foundation , £24, launches today
Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Compact Foundation
Talking of bare, Guerlain’s newest foundation release is silky, luxurious and underwear inspired (think your poshest designer undercrackers rather than boring Bridget Jones briefs). It moves with the contours of your face thanks to natural polymers extracted from silk and linen fibres and feels breathable and luxurious on the skin. Being a committed liquid foundation lover I was pleasantly surprised by the creamy, soft texture of this powder - it’s by no means high coverage but it creates a diffused matte finish. Carry the compact with you and you’ll feel like quite the lady, even if your actual underwear is more Primark than Prada.
Guerlain Lingerie de Peau Compact Foundation, £41, available nationwide 3rd September
Max Factor Skin Luminizer Foundation
The equivalent of throwing open the curtains and letting the light in, but specifically for your skin. This rich, swirly foundation bridges the gap between barely there and medium coverage, veiling blemishes and imperfections while somehow artfully highlighting all of your best bits. It’s satiny, sheeny and makes your skin look instantly youthful and well rested - I’d say it’s a great choice for older skins. Pick it up next month and you’ll be in good company, as it was the foundation of choice for Victoria Beckham’s AW14 show, with makeup artist Pat McGrath singing its skin perfecting praises.
Max Factor Skin Luminizer Foundation, £12.99, available nationwide from September
Clarins True Radiance Foundation SPF 15
You know those days when your skin feels grey, grimy, and just... blah? True Radiance is made for those days, or rather, it will help to stop them happening at all. It moisturises, yet coverage stays true to when you first applied it (a rare combination in my experience), thanks to amino acid coated plant pigments that hold colour in place. This is somewhat mind-boggling, as are the white tea and succory dock-cress extract pollution repelling particles, but go with it, because this particular complexion concoction makes you look lovely and smooth of skin all day long.
Tom Ford Traceless Perfecting Foundation SPF 15
Trust Tom Ford to come up with a supple, sculpting base that will keep you looking FROW-worthy come rain, shine or oppressive humidity. I wouldn’t deem it entirely traceless, but it’s certainly subtle, as well as being very smart. It puts pores in the corner while erasing shadows and giving skin a dewy glow. If you’re beginning to fret about wrinkles and fine lines, let the “Tom Ford Infusing Complex” smooth you out. Few are smoother than Mr Ford after all. Perhaps it’s time for George Clooney to launch a face base? Maybe next season…
