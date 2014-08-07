The Makeup Maniac: The future foundations

2 / 9

Are you on the list? According to YSL counter staff, 12,000 of us have signed up to be some of the first makeup maniacs to get our hands (and faces) on this sophisticated slip of a foundation. Rumoured to rival the cult status of the brand’s iconic Touche Éclat, this mattiying yet hydrating active-packed foundation claims to last for 24 hours without the need for primers, powders or top-ups. The honeycomb structure of the sebum-absorbing lipophilic active within the formula is apparently also handy for capturing stellar dust particles from outer space, which in my books qualifies wearers as astronauts as well as exceedingly polished power women.

YSL Fusion Ink Foundation, £30.50, available exclusively at Debenhams from 10th August and nationwide from 20th August