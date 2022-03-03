The Makeup Maniac: The Lazy Girl’s Guide to ‘Perfect’ Makeup

A good makeup tutorial can be a godsend when you’ve got an impending fancy event and need to up the beauty ante. The very best Youtube makeup masters (shout out to Mary Greenwell ) break down bridal looks, Bardot-esque sultry eyes and immaculate red lips with ease and expertise, but more than once I’ve ended up down a contouring rabbit hole following a seemingly endless online paint by numbers exercise. The rise of social media filters, face warping apps and complicated ‘sculpting’ makeup is enough to make most ‘lippie and liner’ ladies amongst us run for the hills, in the exact opposite direction of apparent ‘perfection’. Thankfully, a backlash is a brewing, lead by industry top dogs such as MAC director of makeup artistry Terry Barber and senior MAC artists Cher Webb and Rachel O’Donnell…

According to the wise, worldly trio, ‘groomed’ trumps reality TV star ‘try hard’ every time; a brow hair shaded in here, a freckle drawn on there and a bit of ‘tightlining’ around the eye to add definition and the the illusion of fuller, thicker eyelashes. In fact, the word ‘illusion’ cropped up a lot when I met the team in between the whirlwind of AW16 shows earlier this week; Terry believes that we’re stepping away from a ‘what’s the point in wearing makeup unless you can see it?’ mentality to a more refined, empowering and altogether more freeing aesthetic.

Contouring is still on the scene of course, but it’s subtle, enhancing rather than overly structured and miles from the ‘cookie cutter’ facial carving we’ve become accustomed to thanks to a certain high-cheekboned dynasty going by a family name beginning with ‘K’. The idea is to choose one element of your makeup to ‘control’, instead of trying to meticulously maintain a ‘flawless’ face. Rachel hints that beauty is back in the eye of the beholder:

“The most ‘perfect’ makeup is often the stuff that even a makeup artist can’t detect or put their finger on. They know there’s something awesome going on, they’re just not quite sure precisely, definitively what.”

You don’t need to ambush a professional with your sneaky shading skills to have attained perfection (NOBODY’S PERFECT), but taking a tip-offs from highly skilled trend inventors will not only make you look polished, it will also save you significant amounts of faff, time and possibly money if you arm yourself with highly effective, multitasking products that will last you almost to infinity and beyond (or alternatively, make what you already have work harder). Nobody requires 29 different highlighters or an exhaustive palette of bronzers. Get the good stuff, go with your gut and remember that sometimes, ‘perfect’ doesn’t have to involve mascara. I KNOW. Here’s the lowdown on technically fairly low effort (some might say lazy) but also, SO on point makeup.

This stick is everything

By and large, makeup artists are just as pushed for time as most of us. The backstage environment is sometimes more akin to a train station at rush hour than a plush boudoir of pre-show pampering. Lipstick as blusher, blusher as eyeshadow, eyeshadow as lipstick...you get the picture; these makeup movers and shakers are nothing if not resourceful. It makes sense then, that Topshop Beauty’s new Everything Stick , £10, has proved to be a huge hit both behind the scenes and on the street. Depending on the shade (there are six on the market), and according to your skintone, you can smooth the smart light diffusing, cream formula onto cheeks, lips or eyes if you’re feeling daring for immediate impact or a flattering, congruent flush of colour. Topshop Beauty Consultant Hannah Murray emphasises that they were conceived for ease of both wear and use:

“These were born out of the need for an all-purpose stick that would create tonal washes of colour on eyes, lips and cheeks. This is one of my favourite looks to do for shoots and catwalk- but normally I have to use so many products! The Everything Stick is so easy to use, either directly from the bullet, blending with your finger, or with a brush for more precision.”