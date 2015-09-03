The Makeup Maniac: the lipgloss comeback

Ah, lipgloss. That sticky little tube of teenage nostalgia that took pride of place in your pencil case alongside your smelly gel pens, Tamagotchi and clandestine classroom notes. A slick of the slimy stuff was all you needed to be school disco sensational, and you didn’t even care if the glue like texture cemented your breaktime snack to your lips for the rest of the day. Boys love crisps, so all the better if they’re stuck on your mouth anyway non? If lacquered lips brought you one step closer to actually being Britney, getting most of the hair on your head stuck to your mouth during afternoon games seemed like a small price to pay.

Fast forward to womanhood and sensible maturity and chances are things have gone a bit matte. Just on the lip front mind; your skin is dewy and gleaming, your nails nude yet sheeny and you’ve embraced a metallic eye from time to time. Your mouth, however, is rarely high shine, but that could all be about to change if the coming season’s catwalks are anything to go by. Granted, real life is no runway, but achievable, flattering trends that won’t scare the neighbours do normally filter down (shout out to low maintenance bushy brows), and it’s about time we had a volume boosting, moisture preserving lipgloss resurgence. You don’t even absolutely have to wear it on your lips if you don’t want to; get your hands on a cheap, clear vial of vinyl and gloss up everything from eyelids to brows to cheekbones in the manner of a top model. In the words of the beauty oracles at MAC cosmetics , ‘it’s time to widen your beauty horizons’. Winter is coming, and strengthening your reserves for the new season needn’t be a generic, military operation, as MAC director of makeup artistry Terry Barber emphasises:

“Makeup doesn’t have to look ‘strong’ to be powerful. Gloss, very fine applications and non-generic eyeliner, from full to thick, can all have such an impact. Anything goes.”

“Strengthening the face can be through a pink blusher, bronzer or mascara as much as a razor sharp contour. It’s about tweaks that bring a sharpness to the features. Like a beautifully well-cut garment, makeup should be tailored to a perfect fit.”

One of MAC artists’ backstage essentials was a plumping, light pink gloss, but as Terry makes clear, there are infinite ways to shine. Whether you want to pucker up patent style as at Rag & Bone, hark back to SS15’s cool pink lips at Giambattista Valli or you know, put it in your eyebrows as at Christopher Kane AW15, there’s no definitive way to wear gloss in the coming months. Just do it, but keep the brights for your mouth. Fuschia brows never flattered anyone.

My top 5 modern glosses

Urban Decay Revolution High Color Lipgloss