The Makeup Maniac: Ultramodern Mascaras

Another film star worthy lash fluffer, Grand Entrance shimmied onto the scene last month, and its Oscar worthy performance ought to keep it in the spotlight for quite some time. An underdog in the mascara stakes, Elizabeth Arden have pulled out all of the stops here; the formula is highly pigmented, water resistant without requiring paintstripper for removal and fortified with a fatty acid and vitamin rich emollient to protect and strengthen delicate eyelashes. The subtly curved plastic wand glides through lashes, which is dreamy for the clump-averse amongst us, and while the idea is to use the wand in three different ‘directions’ (cradle lashes to add volume, flip the wand over to lift and push up to lengthen), I found that wielding it in a traditional manner produced glossy, defined results.

Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara , £22