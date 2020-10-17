Blue makeup is everywhere RN; here's how to wear it

Melanie Macleod27 October 2020
blue-makeup-3

Wean yourself off the black eyeliner and embrace blue makeup instead; once you see the effect on your eyes you won’t regret it…

While we'll always have a place in our heart for the classic combo of black eyeliner  and metallic bronze eyeshadow , our heads have been well and truly turned by blue eyeshadow; from ombre sweeps on Dua Lipa's lids (courtesy of Lisa Eldridge) to bold baby blue flicks as worn by influencer Jamie Geneveive and bold washes of blue a'la dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler it's fair to say the icy hue is having a bit of a moment.

   View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Bonafide professional makeup sensation  Lisa Potter-Dixon  has long been a convert of blue makeup, telling us: “Blue mascara is my thing. I rock it most days. No, I don’t have an obsession with the 80s, but I do have an obsession with brighter, whiter looking eyes. And that’s exactly what blue mascara does. It’s bold enough to wear alone, and can boost the look of your eye colour with one sweep.”

According to Lisa, blue has an illuminating effect on the eyes – readily apparently in Jamie's bright-eyed look; if you need to nix red-eye or look a bit sleep-deprived, blue can give you an eye-widening jolt back to life with very little effort on your part. If you don't see the bolder blues making their way into your everyday makeup look, here are some ways to work blue into your beauty routine while keeping it modern.

How to wear blue eyeliner

A perk when using a coloured liner is that you needn’t feel the pressure to execute an immaculate cat eye- the fact that you’re adding interest in terms of shade means that keeping things straightforward shape-wise delivers impact in itself. Lisa Potter-Dixon tells it like it is: “Line the lash line. Keep said line simple. No flick required.”

The fact that this kind of liner requires zero acrobatic moves on your part is all the more reason to consider deep blue as a daytime option. Plus the ‘looking less tired’ thing is incentive enough to join the navy, if you catch my drift. For extra intensity, layer it over your usual black liner.

The equipment: Smashbox Always On Gel Eyeliner , £18. This comes on strong, stays that way and is available in a host of grown-up blue hues. To nail navy, try Private.

If cobalt blue is more your thing, make like Rihanna with graphic lines in the bold hue both under and above the eyes.

How to wear blue eyeshadow

Whether diffused or more inky, a shot of midnight blue can make whimsical watercolour shadow look both edgy and elegant and add an ultra eye-popping element to a smokey eye. Make like actress Olivia Munn and try strong colour on the bottom lashline, softened out at the edges, or smoosh a more sheer metallic cream over lids for a low effort makeup update. If you’re feeling brazen embrace a holographic or glitter finish.

Instagram @oliviamunn

Keep the focus at the centre of lids to make eyes look bigger, and keep glitter close to the lash line for added dazzle when you blink. Makeup artist Tammi Clarke makes blue eye makeup extra mesmerising with a touch of gold in the centre and darker shades at the outer corners.

@makeupbytammi

Tutorial ##makeuptutorial ##onfleek ##eyeshadowtutorial ##jawdrop

original sound - Goku

The equipment: For a metallic effect, Beauty Bay's Liquid Crystal Eyeshadow in Howlite , £6, is a handy option; it swipes on with zero effort and stays put for hours on end.

How to wear blue mascara

The final frontier in blue eye makeup, blue lashes may initially seem like the ‘blue rinse’ equivalent for eyes, but hold your horses, as dialling down the shade to navy will barely register to onlookers, yet will serve to make your eye colour look richer and your whites more twinkly. The brightest tone you should go for on the daily is royal blue (incidentally Princess Diana was a blue mascara believer), to save yourself from 80s PE teacher connotations- sometimes even Di got lost in the blue.

The equipment: Chanel's Le Volume De Chanel mascara in Blue Night , £28, has a rich but subtle colour payoff that creates a deep blue hue. Morphe just launched their The Big Prime lash primer , £10, which paints the lashes an electric blue which looks shocking to start with, but adds an intriguing depth to your lashes when you add a black mascara on top.

MORE GLOSS: How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell


You may also like

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events

The best cream blushers for a natural flush


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More