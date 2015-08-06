The Makeup Maniac: You can’t get your hands on this makeup anywhere else…

2 / 9

Benefit First Class Flirts

Wherever your holiday base, your actual base will be primed to bright, dewy, poreless perfection thanks to these ‘little goes a long way’ minis. As far as travel sized products go, Benefit always in excel in teaming up hard-working products that require minimal faff or tools, take up next to no space and despite their borrower proportions last for the long-haul, and beyond. I took a mini Porefessional primer balm to Barcelona last October and it kept up the good work until December, so for cost per wear a set like this is a steal. I’m not sure about the ‘flirty’ aspect, but the combination of Total Moisture Facial Cream to soothe parched, post-sun skin, Porefessional to blur imperfections, That Gal Brightening Face Primer to add radiance, Watt’s Up highlighter to allow you to get your strobe on, Dandelion Face Powder to add soft, youthful colour and Benetint to create a lip stain that’s going nowhere is, indeed, first class.

Benefit First Class Flirts, £20.80, available at World Duty Free