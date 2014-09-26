The makeup that gives you a candlelit glow (and cheekbones)

We all love a hazy summer evening when the sunlight makes our eyes sparkle, our skin gleam and our mood elevate, but as nights get longer and the light gets colder this natural radiance can begin to fade on all fronts. Hot toddies may help you to get your inner warmth back, but if you’re after an external glow no matter what the weather, Kevyn Aucoin Creamy Glow Duo in Scultping/Candlelight imparts luminosity by the megawatt.

Packaged in a petite tortoiseshell compact, the gold toned highlighter and creamy contouring shadow exude trademark Aucoin elegance. Dabbed over cheekbones, brow bones, the cupid’s bow and the eyes, the highlighter softly illuminates all of your best angles, while the taupe toned shadow blends quickly and seamlessly to create depth and subtle contours. In essence, this is grown up and ladylike makeup that looks chic and defined despite the fact that you applied it with your fingers in a rush. This can be the mark of a distinguished product- it does the hard work for you with no need for a full brush set or professional qualification. Apply in a nanosecond then sit back and bathe in the light (and inevitable compliments).

Kevyn Aucoin Creamy Glow Duo, £23, buy online