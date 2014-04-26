The mascara that gives us Disney-like lashes

Judy Johnson 26 April 2014
get-the-gloss-clinique-high-impact-mascara-1

A new formula and innovative wand from Clinique has us all aflutter

I am suspicious of women who do not wear mascara. Who doesn't want longer, darker, more defined and Bambi-like lashes? However, not all mascaras are equal in creating those fluttery, natural-yet-dramatic lashes we all covet; clumpy, brittle spider's legs are far more common and trust me, it's not a good look.

However, the new and improved Lash Power Feathering Mascara from Clinique is surprisingly adept at making even the most sparse and spindly lashes look positively Disney-esque. With an oddly fluffy brush that doesn't install the greatest of confidence on first look (I always go for a plastic wand), the new formula softly coats each lash in a way that feels almost conditioning, while adding impressive length along the way.

Whereas mascara used to be a chore this actually feels good, and has a 'stretching' action thanks to the honey-like consistency of a polysaccharide called Pullulan - no, we don't know either, but the point is: it works. Lashes are longer, separated yet still light and fluttery rather than caked in clumps of product. It's the one to go for if you want that wide-eyed no makeup-makeup look that's oh so now.

You can even wear it to the gym, swimming or during a weepy film if you feel the need; originally created for humid Asian climes it is sweat, rain, tears, pool water and ocean water-resistant, as well as 100% fragrance free. But fret not - it melts away as effortlessly as it went on with just some warm water or gentle cleanser. Bambi, eat your heart out.

Clinique Lash Power Feathering Mascara is £18 and available from  John Lewis 


