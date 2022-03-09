The mascara that's made eyelash curlers a thing of the past

If you thought Benefit had had their time in the spotlight with their best-selling ‘They’re Real’ Mascara (the number one selling mascara in the UK for the last two years), then think again. After many years in the making, the San Francisco based brand have come back with a mascara so technically sound, it’s rendering the humble eyelash curler redundant. Let us introduce you to the truly revolutionary Roller Lash mascara.

Inspired by the simple yet tried and tested technique of old fashioned hair rollers (think 1950s house wife), a patent-pending Hook ‘n’ Roll brush has been created that works to hook into and grab each individual lash and separate them while also lifting and curling for the ultimate fluttering effect.

Not just the work of a brilliant brush, the formula of the mascara also contains a curve-setting formula that holds it shape for a whopping 12 hours, while Provitamin B5 & Serin are added for their lash-conditioning benefits.

So, does it truly work? Well, here at GTG we’ve tested our fair share of mascaras and lash curling products - some have stood up the mark - but most unfortunately don’t, with our initially curled lashes dropping quite quickly. Roller Lash however, has really caused quite a beauty stir and left us all a little speechless. It’s managed to achieve the impossible and has left our lashes looking longer, more luscious and more naturally curled than ever before. Stumpy, lank lashes have become a thing of the past with even the most straight-lash phobic being convinced to step away from the curlers - just be prepared for the fact that your beauty toolbox is about to start gathering dust.

Benefit Roller Lash Mascara, £19.50, buy online

