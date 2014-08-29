The mascara that works as hard as you do

29 August 2014
Like the Duracell bunny of beauty, this mascara just keeps on going

Gym bunnies and emotional fiends rejoice, the Glossy Posse have found the ultimate waterproof mascara that is so super lasting it will see you through pretty much anything the day throws at you.

Created with 100% waterproof formulation that guarantees smudge-free colour for 12+ hours, this marvellous mascara boasts a hand-finished bristle brush that’s designed to maximise length whilst also minimising smudges and clumping.

The unique triple coating formulation also works to form an even film that’s impervious to sweat, water, sebum and practically anything else threatening to give you panda eye problems, whilst also leaving a smooth and flake-free finish.

Offering buildable definition that allows you to tailor your lashes to your chosen beauty look, this is a foolproof favourite that has lasting power like no other, we guarantee.

Eyeko Sports Waterproof mascara, £18, available from  uk.spacenk.com


