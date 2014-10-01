The metallic makeup makeover that every girl needs

Full of high-shine lacquers and burnished tones, Topshop Beauty takes its cue from the 80s to give us an eye-catching range of chrome-inspired makeup essentials to experiment with this season.

From rose golds to glossy berries, there’s something to suit every skin tone. The Metallic Lips lipsticks come in four shades – the purple Drive , the gold Mescaline , the dark rose Armour and the silver pink Mercurial , £8 covering both colour and neutrals comprehensively. Fusing pigment with a highlighter finish, the two Cream Blushes , £7 give skin a subtle sheen and act as the perfect partner for the nail polishes (our personal favourites).

From the golden Aurelian to the more antique Filament and the silver foil hued Cryogenic , £6 they make for a futuristic alternative to your autumnal reds as you go into party season.

The ideal compromise between subtlety and shimmer, these have proven to be the best way to add some multifaceted sparkle to our makeup bags that thankfully doesn’t break the bank either.

The Topshop Metallic collection is available from www.topshop.com .