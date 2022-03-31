The most impressive Grinch makeup looks on TikTok

We might feel just a tiny bit too old for TikTok, but since we're suckers for a viral makeup trend, we were lured onto the app by all the Grinch makeup tutorials currently doing the rounds.
While festive makeup normally means a glittery eyeshadow and a bold berry lip, this year (given that we're going nowhere) it’s a little bit more outlandish with the users of TikTok painting their faces green and transforming themselves into Christmas’ most notorious villain, soundtracked by classic Grinch song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" complete with lip-syncing, of course. This is TikTok after all.
Far from a bit of gentle contouring and a subtle cut crease, these Grinch makeup looks require serious skill; expertly blending green and white face paints to create the most impressive Grinch look we’ve seen outside of Whoville.
From full-on Grinch masks to layers of face paint, everyone approached the look differently, but one key element of every Grinch makeup tutorial is the addition of some seriously long false eyelashes , adding a touch of fluttery glamour to the look.
We know the Grinch's whole plot was to get rid of Christmas altogether, but we can't help but feel a whole lot more festive after binge-watching these genius makeup tutorials.
We don't think we could create a look like this in 60 hours, let alone 60 seconds! Serious talent.
We admire her commitment with the prosthetic nose and glue stick eyebrows too!
Not content with Grinch makeup, this talented TikToker went all out with a full body green fluffy costume.
Yellow contacts make all the difference with this incredibly detailed Grinch makeup tutorial - and just look at her eyeshadow blending skills!
Not content with whacking on a long green wig, this woman went all out, wearing a Grinch mask to create one of the most realistic Grinch-overs we've seen.
Don't tell the others, but we think this might be our favourite of all the Grinch makeup challenges - from her hilarious lip-syncing, to those impeccably detailing Christmas brows, there's nothing we don't love about this clip.
A popping purple lip sets this Grinch makeup look apart from the others - and we were wowed by the detail she put into her forehead makeup, too.
Long spidery lashes made all the difference with this Santa-hat topped look - who knew looking like the Grinch could be glam?
For a Christmas makeup tutorial that's a little bit less... green, TikTok users are also recreating the Grinch's sidekick Cindy Lou's look, featuring a rather inventive way to gain hair height.
MORE GLOSS: The 10-minute eye and lip makeup look you need to try for party season