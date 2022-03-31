The most impressive Grinch makeup looks on TikTok

We might feel just a tiny bit too old for TikTok, but since we're suckers for a viral makeup trend, we were lured onto the app by all the Grinch makeup tutorials currently doing the rounds.

While festive makeup normally means a glittery eyeshadow and a bold berry lip, this year (given that we're going nowhere) it’s a little bit more outlandish with the users of TikTok painting their faces green and transforming themselves into Christmas’ most notorious villain, soundtracked by classic Grinch song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" complete with lip-syncing, of course. This is TikTok after all.

Far from a bit of gentle contouring and a subtle cut crease, these Grinch makeup looks require serious skill; expertly blending green and white face paints to create the most impressive Grinch look we’ve seen outside of Whoville.

From full-on Grinch masks to layers of face paint, everyone approached the look differently, but one key element of every Grinch makeup tutorial is the addition of some seriously long false eyelashes , adding a touch of fluttery glamour to the look.

We know the Grinch's whole plot was to get rid of Christmas altogether, but we can't help but feel a whole lot more festive after binge-watching these genius makeup tutorials.