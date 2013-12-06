The My Showcase pop-up beauty shop

Ayesha Muttucumaru 6 December 2013
get-the-gloss-myshowcase-pop-up-shop-1

Stuck for gift ideas? Head on down to the My Showcase pop-up for first-hand help from the editors

Year after year, shoppers up and down the country can be found standing in many a beauty hall, paralysed by the one question that’s plagued the population since that very first Noël  - what do I buy my loved one for Christmas?

Other than our very handy Advent Edit and gift guides  acting as a beacon of light amidst the packed Christmas crowds, why not drop by the MyShowcase pop-up which runs until the 8th of December and pick up an expertly curated Gift Box, edited by co-founders Nancy Cruickshank (creator of handbag.com) and Kate Shapland (Telegraph Beauty Editor) too?

Guests will also be able to create bespoke Gift Boxes with the help of one of MyShowcase’s Founding Stylists and special guests which can then be carefully wrapped and sent directly to you or your loved one within two days, to save you having to squeeze yet another box or bag into your bulging car boot.

A brand that’s best described by co-founder Nancy as “Avon meets Space NK,” lucky attendees will be able to try out and discover a range of different brands, new and old (24 in total) from their exciting portfolio of products. There’ll also be the chance to meet the faces behind the brands throughout the week plus there’ll be ‘flash’ promotions and the chance to win a range of beauty treats too.

A Christmas pop-up that acts as a gift no matter how naughty or nice you’ve been this year? We’ll be popping by.

The MyShowcase pop-up can be found at 10a Blandford Street, W1 and is open 10am-5pm. For the latest updates on the in-store events, head on over to  www.myshowcase.com .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More