The My Showcase pop-up beauty shop

Year after year, shoppers up and down the country can be found standing in many a beauty hall, paralysed by the one question that’s plagued the population since that very first Noël - what do I buy my loved one for Christmas?

Other than our very handy Advent Edit and gift guides acting as a beacon of light amidst the packed Christmas crowds, why not drop by the MyShowcase pop-up which runs until the 8th of December and pick up an expertly curated Gift Box, edited by co-founders Nancy Cruickshank (creator of handbag.com) and Kate Shapland (Telegraph Beauty Editor) too?

Guests will also be able to create bespoke Gift Boxes with the help of one of MyShowcase’s Founding Stylists and special guests which can then be carefully wrapped and sent directly to you or your loved one within two days, to save you having to squeeze yet another box or bag into your bulging car boot.

A brand that’s best described by co-founder Nancy as “Avon meets Space NK,” lucky attendees will be able to try out and discover a range of different brands, new and old (24 in total) from their exciting portfolio of products. There’ll also be the chance to meet the faces behind the brands throughout the week plus there’ll be ‘flash’ promotions and the chance to win a range of beauty treats too.

A Christmas pop-up that acts as a gift no matter how naughty or nice you’ve been this year? We’ll be popping by.

The MyShowcase pop-up can be found at 10a Blandford Street, W1 and is open 10am-5pm. For the latest updates on the in-store events, head on over to www.myshowcase.com .