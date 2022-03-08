A glossy gel manicure for less than £10

Ever invested an evening to painstakingly paint your nails, only to find you can never quite achieve that smooth and shiny gloss of a professional manicure?

Well, look no further than Avon’s new Gel Finish Nailwear. Available in 24 on-trend shades, this nail polish delivers the latest spring nail looks in one smooth and slick stroke. Its consistency is thick, meaning you only need one layer and the formula spreads evenly across the nails, making application quick and easy. Its lasting power is also impressive – it takes a lot of time and hard work before any chips begin to appear.

As if that wasn’t enough, this nail polish has a beautiful finish and dries quickly, meaning no more fingerprint marks from impatient dabbing. It creates a shiny and wet-look appearance that delivers an in-built gel-like top coat. A beautiful salon look for a fraction of the price - can't ask for more than that.

Avon Gel Finish Nailwear, £7, is currently on offer at £3.50 and available in 24 shades here .