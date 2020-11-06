The beauty and wellbeing podcasts to keep you occupied in lockdown

If you're suffering screen fatigue at the moment podcasts could be the answer to your problems. Rather than scrolling on your phone or reading your Kindle, these informative little joys give your eyes a break, allowing you to kick back and simply absorb, whether it's on your daily walk, while out for a run or soaking in the bath. There’s something for beauty lovers, to answer your burning relationship questions or just for a laugh as you hang out your washing. Listen up. For warm mental health chat: Beauty From The Heart with Rose Gallagher Makeup artist Rose Gallagher launched series three of her podcast last month and it has proved to be the perfect distraction from the worldwide goings-on of late. While Rose is known for her stellar makeup tutorials on Instagram, her podcast sensitively deals with much deeper issues, from depression to the role beauty plays for transgender people, all spoken about with Rose's natural warmth (can you tell we're fans?). She kicked off the series talking all things mental health with journalist Bryony Gordon and has also spoken with activist Juno Dawson about their transition from male to female and how beauty helped them in the process. Listen and subscribe For global discussions on beauty: On Reflection with Funmi Fetto

Vogue contributing editor Funmi Fetto takes a global view on the world's beauty issues; this isn't necessarily a place to hear about the latest lipstick launches, but a podcast to help you become informed on politician Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's use of makeup in politics, the fat-shaming algorithms on Instagram and racism and misogyny in the medical industry. Prepare to unplug your headphones feeling seriously enlightened. Each podcast does shine the spotlight on a beauty product or two aswell, from Chanel foundation to Kate Somerville moisturiser. Listen and subscribe For tweakment fiends: The Guinea Pig with Fiona Golfar and Maryam Zamani Dr Maryam Zamani and ex-Vogue editor-at-large Fiona Golfar team up to deliver their expert verdict on the latest aesthetic treatments, reviewed by Fiona and supported by Zamani's medical advice and insight. Guests from the beauty world join the duo two, with the likes of stylist Josh Wood and facialist Joanne Evans getting involved to talk at-home gadgets and how to care for our hair while the salons are shut. Listen here For exercise and mental health insights: Train Happy Podcast with Tally Rye Personal trainer and author Tally Rye, who champions intuitive exercise, helps us to better understand the link between exercise and mental health, body image and food in this easily-digestible podcast. Tally herself is a ray of sunshine to listen to, making serious issues understandable with guests including Stephanie Yeboah who talks about her experiences as plus-sized black woman and Poorna Bell who explains how she got back into exercise after having Covid19 and discusses the lack of diversity in the fitness industry. Listen here For life inspiration: The Moments That Made Me with Roxie Nafousi

Emotional health advisor Roxie hosts self-love and manifestation workshops and we get a taste for her supportive and inspiring demeanour in her podcast which invites people of note (think presenter Frankie Bridge, journalist Jo Elvin and The Juice Master Jason Vale) to talk through the three most defining moments in their lives, from rock bottoms, career breakthroughs and chance meetings. The result is in inspiring chat which makes you think you could take on, and succeed, and pretty much anything. Listen here For candid chat: The Outspoken Beauty Podcast with Nicola Bonn For heated debate, product recommendations and candid discussions about everything from fertility to abuse to disability, GTG columnist Nicola Bonn's podcast should be your first port of call. Nicola has guests from the beauty world including brand founders, as well as celebs such as presenter Cat Deeley sit down with her to chat beauty routines, product must-haves and a whole host of frank topics. Listen here For starry guests: Beauty Full Lives with Madeleine Spencer Beauty journalist and makeup artist Madeleine Spencer launched her podcast back in 2018, with debut guests Kylie Minogue, Holly Willoughby, Caroline Hirons and Dolly Alderton, starting as she meant to go on! She's since spoken with everyone from Sophie Ellis Bexter to Davina McCall. Spencer's chats go deep- she explores the memories and emotions linked to our beauty rituals, why we’re so attached to the beauty products we use and why the impact of a much-loved perfume or lipstick goes far beyond surface level. If you’d like to pick up product recommendations while learning about the lives of inspirational women in the process, get onboard. Listen and subscribe For open mental health discussion: Open Mind with Frankie Bridge