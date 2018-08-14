The new beauty bargain from Lookfantastic you won’t want to miss

Limited edition boxes have become our new favourite way to get our hands on a beauty bargain. From Caroline Hirons’ clean beauty collaboration with Space NK to Latest in Beauty’s 10 Year Anniversary birthday box , they’re jam-packed with product inspo to add a new spin to your morning routine - without causing you to dip too far into your savings to do so. It’s a trend that shows no signs of slowing down and the newest addition to the group comes courtesy of two beauty industry heavyweights - Lookfantastic and Clinique .

Collaborating to create a limited edition box that’s worth £93 but comes in at a much more affordable £35, it covers a variety of colour and cleansing needs courtesy of a capsule collection of hero products that includes two full-size makeup products. It launches on Lookfantastic today and features the following:

High Impact Push-Up Mascara in Brightening Black 4ml | worth £7.00

Pep-Start Double Bubble Mask 12ml | worth £9.00

Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm 15ml | worth £7.00 (a GTG team favourite)

Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto Replenishing Hydrator 50ml | worth £36.00

Chubby Stick Moisturising Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry (Full Size) | worth £18.00

Quickliner for Eyes in Really Black (Full Size) | worth £16.00

A great way to find out more about some of the brand’s greatest hits without having to commit to paying their full RRPs, snap yours up here .

