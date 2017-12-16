The new beauty, wellness and fitness buys worth knowing about

7 / 8

Ceramide Lift and Firm Sculpting Gel by Elizabeth Arden, £57 for 50ml

Buy online from Monday 18th December 2017

Why we love it: “A daily perk for tired skin.”

Review: “This gel is a whole new product category in itself – it feels like a serum but goes over your moisturiser rather than under it. It claims to provide an immediate lifting and tightening effect via skin-tightening peptides and wrinkle-smoothing ceramides and to be non-comedogenic, if you’re worried about the pore-clogging effects of yet another layer of skincare.

“There’s hyaluronic acid for plumping and moisturising as well as hibiscus seed extract to support collagen and elastin production over time. The gel goes on with a cooling aluminium roller, which itself has an instant manual lymphatic drainage effect. In a half-face test, I noticed a definite feeling of tightness (although not uncomfortable) as well as a lasting coolness, which does shrink pores - like going outside on a cold day. The gel side of my face looked more moisturised and a tiny bit perkier.

It creates a dry ‘satin’ base without stickiness and my foundation went on smoothly and stayed put. What I liked best was using it for quick top-ups throughout the day when my winter face felt dry or my eyes felt hot and tired as it didn’t overly mess with my makeup.

“At £57, it’s a premium product, but you can use it in a targeted way on the areas that need attention. You’ll be able try before you buy in Arden’s new range of 15-minute facials in Debenhams from January 2018. Look for the treatment called ‘Tone It Up Town’ which also features microcurrent and produces a more visible lift – I’ve tried it, it works. And if you like it, the cost of the facial is offsettable against purchase.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor