The new Chanel lipstick that’s an icon in the making

The power of life’s little pleasures cannot be underestimated and they don’t get any better than a twist and swipe of one of the new wonderfully hydrating Chanel Rouge Coco lipsticks.

With a definitive lipstick wardrobe comprising of 24 shades from nudes to oranges, pinks to rosewoods and reds to plums, finding your perfect colour hasn’t been easier. Created with a completely new formula, the range provides sublime moisturisation while also providing fantastic colour payoff. Enriched with a butter composed of three plant waxes (jojoba, mimosa and sunflower) to keep lips looking fuller and plumper , their versatility is what makes them stand out in particular, offering the option of a sheer wash of colour for the day or a bolder evening look by simply layering up.

Each lipstick bears the name of someone that Mademoiselle Coco held dear - the people that called her ‘Coco,’ from friends to muses, lovers to family. We’ve particularly enjoyed getting better acquainted with the fiery red Gabrielle, the always-blushing Emilienne and the wonderfully rosy Mademoiselle in particular - a trio of beauty besties. A lip balm, lipstick and lip gloss in one, the whole collection makes for the most diverse circle friends perfect for providing a moment of solace on the most stressful of days.

The Chanel Rouge Coco Hydrating Crème Lip Colours are £26 and are available to buy online from www.selfridges.com .

