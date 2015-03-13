The new Chanel lipstick that’s an icon in the making

Ayesha Muttucumaru 13 March 2015
gtg-beauty-crush-chanel-lipsticks-main

From a statement red lip to the perfect nude, the new collection of hydrating Chanel Rouge Coco lipsticks has every look covered

The power of life’s little pleasures cannot be underestimated and they don’t get any better than a twist and swipe of one of the new wonderfully hydrating Chanel Rouge Coco lipsticks.

With a definitive lipstick wardrobe comprising of 24 shades from nudes to oranges, pinks to rosewoods and reds  to plums, finding your perfect colour hasn’t been easier. Created with a completely new formula, the range provides sublime moisturisation while also providing fantastic colour payoff. Enriched with a butter composed of three plant waxes (jojoba, mimosa and sunflower) to keep lips looking fuller and plumper , their versatility is what makes them stand out in particular, offering the option of a sheer wash of colour for the day or a bolder evening look by simply layering up.

Each lipstick bears the name of someone that Mademoiselle Coco held dear - the people that called her ‘Coco,’ from friends to muses, lovers to family. We’ve particularly enjoyed getting better acquainted with the fiery red Gabrielle, the always-blushing Emilienne and the wonderfully rosy Mademoiselle in particular - a trio of beauty besties. A lip balm, lipstick and lip gloss in one, the whole collection makes for the most diverse circle friends perfect for providing a moment of solace on the most stressful  of days.

The Chanel Rouge Coco Hydrating Crème Lip Colours are £26 and are available to buy online from  www.selfridges.com .

