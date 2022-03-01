The new Chanel mascara that’ll have you ditching the false eyelashes

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 August 2015
gtg-chanel-mascara-main-1

For the ultimate fuss-free way to feign a fuller flutter, look no further than the new Le Volume Ultra-Noir De Chanel mascara

Volumising and intensely black, this is one of the best lengthening mascaras we’ve tried in a long time.

So thickening in fact that we would say that they rival a pair of false eyelashes, the cleverly designed brush evenly distributes its slick noir lacquer from root to tip, opening and subtly defining eyes in just one coat (we went for two though - it was Saturday night after all...).

As for the best way to apply it, makeup artist Mary Greenwell has the following mascara tips: “Make sure you take the mascara right into the roots of your lashes to help your eyes pop.”

MORE GLOSS: Watch Mary Greenwell’s makeup tutorial for getting red carpet skin

She adds, “It is deeply black and makes lashes look really thick...it is as if you have used a black pencil along the lid.”

Multitasking and defining with a formula that can be built up to suit either day or night, its brush grabs, lengthens, shapes and plumps up each hair to allow you to satisfyingly zig zag your way to a fuller lash line with ease. When it comes to adding a dose of eye-catching drama to your makeup routine, it doesn’t get simpler than this.

Le Volume Ultra-Noir De Chanel is £25. Find your nearest stockist at  Chanel.com .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox



You may also like

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More