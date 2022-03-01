The new Chanel mascara that’ll have you ditching the false eyelashes

Volumising and intensely black, this is one of the best lengthening mascaras we’ve tried in a long time.

So thickening in fact that we would say that they rival a pair of false eyelashes, the cleverly designed brush evenly distributes its slick noir lacquer from root to tip, opening and subtly defining eyes in just one coat (we went for two though - it was Saturday night after all...).

As for the best way to apply it, makeup artist Mary Greenwell has the following mascara tips: “Make sure you take the mascara right into the roots of your lashes to help your eyes pop.”

She adds, “It is deeply black and makes lashes look really thick...it is as if you have used a black pencil along the lid.”

Multitasking and defining with a formula that can be built up to suit either day or night, its brush grabs, lengthens, shapes and plumps up each hair to allow you to satisfyingly zig zag your way to a fuller lash line with ease. When it comes to adding a dose of eye-catching drama to your makeup routine, it doesn’t get simpler than this.

Le Volume Ultra-Noir De Chanel is £25. Find your nearest stockist at Chanel.com .

