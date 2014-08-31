The new Chanel Powder Foundation that feels like a second skin

As we make the tentative steps to adapting our makeup regimes for the winter months, choosing a foundation that provides sufficient coverage without feeling heavy often proves to be the most trying of challenges. However, we think we may have found our perfect trans-seasonal cover up, in the form of the latest launch from Chanel.

Radiance enhancing, silky in texture and great for evening skin tone, the new Chanel Vitalumière Loose Powder Foundation provides the best of both formulations to subtly veil imperfections and boost luminosity. Best for pale skin tones through to olive ones, it provides sheer to medium coverage that’s buildable and manages to reduce shine without making skin look flat.

It even comes with a mini kabuki makeup brush to make pro top-ups on-the-go easier than ever, thanks to its super soft bristles that gently hug the skin’s surface to create a flawless canvas for the rest of your makeup.

It makes for the ideal alternative to your BB cream, tinted moisturiser or CC cream if you ask us, particularly if you’re looking to up your layers as you move into winter.

Chanel Vitalumière Loose Powder Foundation is now available from House of Fraser