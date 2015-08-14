The new cheek compact that will make you look like Olivia Palermo

If you ever doubted Olivia Palermo’s impeccable style, look no further than her latest collaboration with makeup brand Ciaté London to quash those thoughts. With a strong focus on texture, the fall collection adds to the existing nail polishes (and upcoming shades) to bring makeup for eyes, lips and cheeks into the star’s edit.



Naturally, the collection is packaged in style; a textured outer mimics black stingray while the gold trim looks as luxurious as you’d expect to earn a place on the socialite’s dressing table.



Our favourite, the Cheekbone Cheat, £25, is one for all; a chic mirrored compact housing a blusher and bronzer in one, the powder is super soft to the touch with not even a hint of shimmer for a grown-up, subtle contour with a demi-matte finish. Available in two shades, Bluff Point suits fairer skins with its sunkissed bronze and a deeper pink blush that will enhance our cooler complexions in the coming months, while Seaside Park has peachy undertones for olive and darker skins.



The new products also include a Smokey Suede eyeshadow palette, £35, four lipsticks, £19, and two gel kohl eyeliners, £15. We might not be lucky enough to look like Palermo, but with the right tools from this collection we might just steal her (beauty) style.



Shop the fall collection from 21st August at www.ciatelondon.com