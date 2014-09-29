Have Chanel just created the perfect lip gloss?

Here at GTG we’ve long been fans of everything Chanel Beaute and quite frankly, didn’t think they were able to create anything more chic than they’ve already have - how wrong we were. Let us introduce you to the new range of Rouge Allure Extrait De Gloss, £26, the official new boss of the gloss world.

Packaged in a heavy, sleek case with an immensely satisfying gold click-pop lid (which we can’t stop popping), this gloss looks and feels more like a miniature purse-spray and is the perfect size to pop into your clutch bag or beauty tote.

Shiny but not sticky, glossy without being too sparkly or shimmery it’s the perfect hybrid of intensely pigmented lipstick with the hydrating, lustrous finish of a gloss. Add in the decadent sherbet-like scent and the genius applicator that evenly spreads like a sponge but flexes with the expert precision of a brush and you’ve got the ultimate beauty tool for a permanently perfected pout.

Available in an array of 11 different pink, red and brown shades there’s a gloss for every skin tone, occasion or style - we particularly can’t get enough of shade no.9 in Pirate for giving a gorgeous pop of burgundy that’s set to be a huge trend for lips this autumn/winter.