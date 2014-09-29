Have Chanel just created the perfect lip gloss?

29 September 2014
chanel-rouge-allure-gloss-main

The new range of lip glosses from Chanel might have just blown all the others out of the water...

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Here at GTG we’ve long been fans of everything Chanel Beaute and quite frankly, didn’t think they were able to create anything more chic than they’ve already have - how wrong we were. Let us introduce you to the new range of Rouge Allure Extrait De Gloss, £26, the official new boss of the gloss world.

Packaged in a heavy, sleek case with an immensely satisfying gold click-pop lid (which we can’t stop popping), this gloss looks and feels more like a miniature purse-spray and is the perfect size to pop into your clutch bag or beauty tote.

Shiny but not sticky, glossy without being too sparkly or shimmery it’s the perfect hybrid of intensely pigmented lipstick with the hydrating, lustrous finish of a gloss. Add in the decadent sherbet-like scent and the genius applicator that evenly spreads like a sponge but flexes with the expert precision of a brush and you’ve got the ultimate beauty tool for a permanently perfected pout.

Available in an array of 11 different pink, red and brown shades there’s a gloss for every skin tone, occasion or style - we particularly can’t get enough of shade no.9 in Pirate for giving a gorgeous pop of burgundy that’s set to be a huge trend for lips this autumn/winter.

Chanel Rouge Allure Extrait De Gloss, £26,  buy online


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Makeup
33 best lipsticks of all time, according to makeup artists and beauty editors
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Explore More