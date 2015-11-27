The new palette that’s making taupe the most wearable shade

German cosmetics brand ZOEVA has been the one to watch in the past year or so for their ever-growing makeup range, and their slick, slimline and high performing palettes are always a highlight. The newest addition is giving taupe a new look; En Taupe is a chic palette of ten wearable shades, from slightly shimmering gunmetal hues to matte violets and satin grey-browns.

A combination of both cool and warm-toned shades, there's no doubting it’s a people pleaser - the velvet-soft shadows complement all skin tones and are, in true ZOEVA fashion, highly pigmented so as to give strong colour payoff whether you’re fair or darker-skinned.

The beauty of taupe is its versatility; while fairly neutral, the variations with grey and violent undertones allow for all manner of looks. By day, I blended the neutral Stitch by Stitch as a base with Sheers & Voiles for a slightly shimmery finish and dotted Spun Pearl in the inner corners to brighten my eyes, ready for the day ahead; by night, I added a smokey contour with Wrapped in Silk and dabbed Old Master at the edges for a darker, sparkly edge.

The super soft formula (which, by the way, is free from parabens and fragrances, and enriched with vitamin E) blends seamlessly, and even the shimmer-shy will enjoy the grown-up glimmers of the satin and duochrome shades. Truly one for all.

ZOEVA's En Taupe palette is £15.50 and available now

