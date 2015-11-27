The new palette that’s making taupe the most wearable shade

Judy Johnson 27 November 2015
zoeva-1

ZOEVA’s latest suits-all shadow palette is giving humble taupe a new look

German cosmetics brand ZOEVA has been the one to watch in the past year or so for their ever-growing makeup range, and their slick, slimline and high performing palettes are always a highlight. The newest addition is giving taupe a new look; En Taupe is a chic palette of ten wearable shades, from slightly shimmering gunmetal hues to matte violets and satin grey-browns.

A combination of both cool and warm-toned shades, there's no doubting it’s a people pleaser - the velvet-soft shadows complement all skin tones and are, in true ZOEVA fashion, highly pigmented so as to give strong colour payoff whether you’re fair or darker-skinned.

The beauty of taupe is its versatility; while fairly neutral, the variations with grey and violent undertones allow for all manner of looks. By day, I blended the neutral Stitch by Stitch as a base with Sheers & Voiles for a slightly shimmery finish and dotted Spun Pearl in the inner corners to brighten my eyes, ready for the day ahead; by night, I added a smokey contour with Wrapped in Silk and dabbed Old Master at the edges for a darker, sparkly edge.

The super soft formula (which, by the way, is free from parabens and fragrances, and enriched with vitamin E) blends seamlessly, and even the shimmer-shy will enjoy the grown-up glimmers of the satin and duochrome shades. Truly one for all.

ZOEVA's En Taupe palette is £15.50 and available now

What's your favourite palette? Tell us in the comments below or share it on Twitter with  @GetTheGloss

Like this? Be the first to hear about new makeup launches by signing up to our newsletter here


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More