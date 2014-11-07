The new red-hot nails from 1980s' Chanel

7 November 2014
gtg-beauty-crush-chanel

Chanel once created a set of three red polishes so iconic, they’ve been brought back to life

A red nail polish is a little like an LBD or court shoe - classic, elegant and never out of style. Not to mention, they’re also seasonally transferable. A beautiful berry worn during the winter is festive, while a crimson or coral in summer is fabulously floral and fun. Understanding the importance and timelessness of red tinted tip is our favourite French fashion house, Chanel, who’ve recently re-released three of their cult nail shades.

Set to reclaim their throne as the king (or queen) of the flawless manicure, Chanel has brought back three of their most iconic red shades from the 1980s and made them available to purchase. With three striking shades to choose from manicurists can opt for Laque Rouge (1981), an elegant and smouldering scarlett, Rouge No.19 (1987), a more luminous blue/red that’s both playful and feminine or lastly Rouge Flamboyant (1980), a bright poppy red that gives a cheerful energy to the new collection. For the more committed Chanel colourist, there’s also the option to buy these red-hot lacquers as a set of three to mix and match, adding a touch of rouge glamour to your look all year round.

Perfecting the polishes is their exclusive formula that strengthens and moisturizes nails as it delivers high-shine colour, with not a streak or smudge in sight.

Chanel Les Rouge Cult De Chanel, £18, is  available from Selfridges



